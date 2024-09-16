American Horror Stories season 4 gets October premiere date, cast includes Henry Winkler, Debby Ryan, & more

American Horror Stories , a streaming series spin-off from FX’s long-running horror anthology series American Horror Story, began with a seven episode first season in 2021, continued with an eight episode second season in 2022, and gave us a four episode third season in 2023. TV Line has now revealed that American Horror Stories season 4 is set to premiere on Hulu (and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers) on Tuesday, October 15th. The new season consists of five episodes, and all five will be available to watch on that date. TV Line also unveiled a partial cast list: Henry Winkler (Happy Days), Debby Ryan (Jessie), Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), Dyllón Burnside (Pose), Jeff Hiller (American Horror Story: NYC), Jessica Barden (American Horror Stories), Angel Bismark Curiel (Pose), Guy Burnet (3 Body Problem), Victor Garber (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), and June Squibb (Glee). They note, “Additional cast members are still to be announced.”

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck, the same duo that’s responsible for American Horror Story, this series is a weekly hourlong anthology that features a different horror story, some of which call back to the original series, in each contained episode . Obviously the “weekly” part of that description has been set aside for season 4, as it was for season 3, which was also given a binge watch release.

Murphy and Falchuk serve as executive producers on American Horror Stories alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler, Jon Robin Baitz, and Dr. Giggles director Manny Coto, who sadly passed away last year at the age of 62. The show is produced by 20th Television.

Those are all of the details we have on American Horror Stories season 4 at this time. TV Line wasn’t able to share any information on the stories the episodes will be telling, or the characters the actors will be bringing to life… But if you’ve watched the previous three seasons and/or American Horror Story, you probably know what to expect from this show by now.

Are you an American Horror Stories fan, and will you be tuning in for season 4? Let us know by leaving a comment below.