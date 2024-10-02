American Horror Stories season 4 trailer: anthology series returns to Hulu this month

American Horror Stories, a streaming series spin-off from FX’s long-running horror anthology series American Horror Story, began with a seven episode first season in 2021, continued with an eight episode second season in 2022, and gave us a four episode third season in 2023. American Horror Stories season 4 is set to premiere on Hulu (and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers) on Tuesday, October 15th. The new season consists of five episodes, and all five will be available to watch on that date. A trailer has arrived online to promote this new batch of episodes, and you can check that out in the embed above. It looks like the five episodes are called Backrooms, The Thing Under the Bed, Clone, Leprechaun, and X, which seems like a cool line-up.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck, the same duo that’s responsible for American Horror Story, this series is a weekly hourlong anthology that features a different horror story, some of which call back to the original series, in each contained episode. Obviously the “weekly” part of that description has been set aside for season 4, as it was for season 3, which was also given a binge watch release.

Murphy and Falchuk serve as executive producers on American Horror Stories alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler, Jon Robin Baitz, and Dr. Giggles director Manny Coto, who sadly passed away last year at the age of 62. The show is produced by 20th Television.

The cast of American Horror Stories season 4 includes Henry Winkler (Happy Days), Debby Ryan (Jessie), Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), Dyllón Burnside (Pose), Jeff Hiller (American Horror Story: NYC), Jessica Barden (American Horror Stories), Angel Bismark Curiel (Pose), Guy Burnet (3 Body Problem), Victor Garber (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), and June Squibb (Glee). You can see some of them in action in the trailer.

What did you think of the American Horror Stories season 4 trailer? Are you a fan of this show, and will you be watching this new batch of episodes when they reach Hulu? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

