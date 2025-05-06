Horror Movie News

Chloë Sevigny wants to play Jean again in the American Psycho remake

Posted 5 hours ago
American Psycho cast member Chloë Sevigny pitched remake director Luca Guadagnino the idea of her playing the same character in the new filmAmerican Psycho cast member Chloë Sevigny pitched remake director Luca Guadagnino the idea of her playing the same character in the new film

2025 marks the 25th anniversary of director Mary Harron’s Bret Easton Ellis adaptation American Psycho (watch it HERE), which has come to be known as a cult classic – and while fans celebrate the anniversary, director Luca Guadagnino, whose credits include ChallengersCall Me By Your NameBones and AllQueer, and the Suspiria remake, is gearing up to take the helm of an American Psycho remake. Guadagnino reportedly signed on to direct the film from a screenplay by Scott Z. Burns (Contagion) back in October, and in December we heard that Austin Butler (Elvis) and Jacob Elordi (Saltburn) were being considered for the lead role of Patrick Bateman, the character who was played by Christian Bale in Harron’s film. Guadagnino confirmed the project at the CinemaCon event last month – and now, original American Psycho cast member Chloë Sevigny, who played Patrick Bateman’s secretary Jean, has told IndieWire that she wants to play the character in the remake as well. She has even pitched the idea directly to Guadagnino!

Harron’s American Psycho had the following synopsis: Patrick Bateman is a young, handsome, Harvard educated Wall Street success, seemingly perfect with his stunning fiancé and entourage of high-powered friends. But his circle of friends doesn’t know the other Patrick Bateman, the one who lusts for more than status and material things. With a detective hot on his trail and temptation everywhere, Patrick Bateman can’t fight his terrible urges that take him on the pursuit of women, greed and the ultimate crime – murder! Based on the controversial book by Bret Easton Ellis, American Psycho is a sexy thriller that sets forth a vision that is both terrifying and chilling. Harron wrote the screenplay with Guinevere Turner.

Sevigny told IndieWire, “When I heard that [Luca Guadagnino] was maybe doing it, I don’t know if he is for sure. I thought he was doing a World War II picture. I pitched to him that I should play Jean again, and that they do that reverse-aging on me. I thought that would be something that he would be into, conceptually having the same actress play the same part. But I don’t know. He said he was going to think of something else for me.” Sevigny and Guadagnino have previously worked together on Bones and All, the HBO series We Are Who We Are, the upcoming thriller After the Hunt, and this year’s Sundance premiere Atropia, which was written and directed by Hailey Gates and produced by Guadagnino.

Would you like to see Chloë Sevigny land a role in the American Psycho remake? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Source: IndieWire
