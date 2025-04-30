Luca Guadagnino’s DC movie Sgt. Rock with Colin Farrell has been shelved

DC Studios‘ Sgt. Rock is surrendering as the project from Luca Guadagnino (Suspiria, Challengers, Bones and All) is getting discharged to the ether from whence it came. In other words, DC’s Sgt. Rock is getting shelved ahead of its production start. The World War II action movie was expected to shoot with Colin Farrell in the lead role this summer, but it’s no longer happening. No official reason for the project’s cancellation has been issued, but insiders say it came down to the filming schedule not aligning with the project’s outdoor shoot.

Additionally, the insider said the project is not going away—instead, Sgt. Rock is being re-assessed at the end of the year for a possible summer 2026 shoot. Meanwhile, another source says that Guadagnino’s unseasoned ability to direct an action movie became a concern, regardless of the film’s $70M budget.

DC’s Sgt. Rock pauses development while in the middle of casting, with agents looking for actors to play the men of East Company, the combat unit fighting Nazis in Europe. Sources say that Challengers actor Mike Faist was lining up for a role. Finally, Guadagnino had reportedly found the actress to play a French resistance fighter.

The Hollywood Reporter says DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran had high hopes for Sgt. Rock after being impressed by Justin Kuritzkes’ script. Kuritzkes and Guadagnino are already a celebrated duo after working together on the director’s Challengers and Queer. Sources say the story would have featured Sgt. Rock (Farrell) joining forces with a female French resistance fighter to find the mythic Spear of Destiny, a weapon used to pierce Jesus Christ during his crucifixion. The spear is said to have mystical properties and would be devastating in the hands of a Nazi regime. Indiana Jones, anyone?

Created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, Sgt. Rock made his debut in Our Army at War #83 in 1959. To borrow a phrase from another gruff hairy man, he’s a tough-as-nails World War II soldier who is the best at what he does. Hollywood has been trying to get the ball rolling on a Sgt. Rock movie for decades, with Arnold Schwarzenegger once attached to play the role.