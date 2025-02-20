Daniel Craig drops out of Luca Guadagnino’s Sgt. Rock movie

According to THR, Daniel Craig has dropped out of DC Studios’ Sgt. Rock movie. The actor was set to reunite with Queer director Luca Guadagnino on the project, but the search is now on for a replacement. The film has been scripted by Justin Kuritzkes, who worked with Guadagnino on Challengers and Queer.

The report isn’t clear on why Craig exited the project. One source says it came down to scheduling issues with his wife, Rachel Weisz, while others say that Craig wasn’t as enthusiastic about the role after Queer failed to perform as expected at the box office and during awards season. DC Studios is still hoping to start shooting Sgt. Rock this summer in the UK, and one name being considered as a replacement is Jeremy Allen White.

Created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, Sgt. Rock made his debut in Our Army at War #83 in 1959. He’s a tough-as-nails World War II soldier who is the best there is at what he does, to borrow a phrase from another gruff hairy man. Hollywood has been trying to get the ball rolling on a Sgt. Rock movie for decades, with Arnold Schwarzenegger once attached to play the role.

Craig was last seen starring in Queer, based on the novella by William S. Burroughs. The official synopsis reads: “ 1950. William Lee, an American expat in Mexico City, spends his days almost entirely alone, except for a few contacts with other members of the small American community. His encounter with Eugene Allerton, an expat former soldier, new to the city, shows him, for the first time, that it might be finally possible to establish an intimate connection with somebody. ” Our own Chris Bumbray found the film to be a tad tedious but did find much to appreciate about it. “ In the end, Queer is an exercise in style for its director, and for Craig, it gives him an opportunity to stretch himself and showcase his megawatt charisma, ” Bumbray wrote. “ It’s immaculately assembled and a must-see for Burroughs fans, but it likely won’t crossover in the way something like Call Me By Your Name or Challengers did. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Craig will also reprise the role of Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, which will debut on Netflix later this year.

