Daniel Craig and Luca Guadagnino are circling DC’s Sgt. Rock with a script from Challengers writer Justin Kuritzkes

After teaming up for the biographical period drama Queer, filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (Challengers, Suspiria, Bones and All) and Daniel Craig (No Time to Die, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Logan Lucky) could pull the pin on an adaptation of Sgt. Rock for James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios. According to Deadline, Guadagnino would go behind enemy lines for this project before shooting his American Psycho film for Lionsgate. No deals are in place, but reports say Challengers and Queer scribe Justin Kuritzkes is in charge of the screenplay.

Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert created Sgt. Franklin John Rock, with the character debuting in DC Comics circa 1959. Bursting out of the pages of Our Army at War, Sgt. Rock is a WWII soldier who served in the infantry. The character headed to the front line in 1977 with his first solo series, which ran until 1988. At the same time, he’s not infused with Super Soldier serum, Sgt. Rock is a beast on the battlefield, able to shoot down German planes with a single submachine gun and lob grenades with deadly precision. Armed with a “Combat Antenna,” which allows him to sense incoming enemy attacks, Sgt. Rock is just as efficient with his fists as he is with a loaded weapon.

Sgt. Rock joins Gunn and Safran’s list of films planned for DC Studios. The initiative begins with the duo’s Gods and Monsters arc, which includes Superman, The Authority, The Brave and Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing. On the television end of the spectrum, DC plans to unleash Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold. The first of the bunch, Creature Commandos, starring the voices of David Harbour, Viola Davis, Anya Chalotra, Alan Tudyk, Sean Gunn, Frank Grillo, Maria Bakalova, Zoe Chao, Steve Agee, Indira Varma, Russ Bain, Benjamin Byron Davis, and more, marches onto Max on December 5, 2024.

Again, no deals are in place for Luca Guadagnino and Daniel Craig to tackle Sgt. Rock, but our fingers are officially crossed. As long as things go according to plan, this dynamic duo could find themselves in the DC Universe, which is already shaping up to be different from the DCEU. Let’s go!