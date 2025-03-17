Colin Farrell circling Luca Guadagnino’s Sgt. Rock movie for DC

After Daniel Craig dropped out of Luca Guadagnino’s Sgt. Rock movie, Colin Farrell is now circling the title role.

By
Colin Farrell, Sgt. Rock

According to Deadline, Colin Farrell is considering taking on the title role in Luca Guadagnino’s Sgt. Rock movie for DC. It was initially expected that Daniel Craig would star in the movie, but he never had an official offer and dropped out last month.

The report states that Farrell does want to do Sgt. Rock, but the production would need to work around his busy schedule. He’s got several projects set to kick off later this year, including the second season of Sugar for Apple TV+. It was previously reported that Guadagnino was hoping to start production in the UK this summer, assuming they can find the right actor to star.

Farrell is already part of the DC family, as he played Oswald “Oz” Cobb in The Batman, took center stage in HBO’s The Penguin, and is expected to return for The Batman Part II. But there won’t be any overlap as Sgt. Rock takes in the new DC Universe overseen by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Plus, the extensive prosthetic makeup Farrell wore as Penguin made him almost unrecognizable, so it’s not like the two characters will look anything alike.

Created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, Sgt. Rock made his debut in Our Army at War #83 in 1959. He’s a tough-as-nails World War II soldier who is the best there is at what he does, to borrow a phrase from another gruff hairy man. Hollywood has been trying to get the ball rolling on a Sgt. Rock movie for decades, with Arnold Schwarzenegger once attached to play the role.

Farrell will next be seen starring alongside Margot Robbie in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. The romantic fantasy directed by Kogonada tells “an imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them.” He also stars in The Ballad of a Small Player, a psychological thriller from Conclave director Edward Berger. The story follows “a high-stakes gambler who decides to lay low in Macau after his past and debts catch up with him. Along the way he encounters a kindred spirit who might just hold the key to his salvation.

Could you see Colin Farrell as Sgt. Rock?

Source: Deadline
