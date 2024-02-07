A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell to star in After Yang director Kogonada’s next film

After Yang director Kogonada is teaming up with Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie for the drama A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Pachinko and After Yang director Kogonada is ready to begin work on his next feature, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, and he’s bringing Academy Award nominees Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell along for the ride. The acting duo stars in Kogonada’s new project, with production by Imperative Entertainment. The endeavor boasts an original script by The Menu writer Seth Reiss, with Kogonada behind the camera.

Plot details remain a mystery, though Deadline says A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is described as “an imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them.” Cameras roll in the Spring in California, with 30West financing the feature.

Margot Robbie’s participation in Kogonada’s film is intriguing because last month, The Suicide Squad and Barbie actress said she was considering taking a short break from acting. Robbie is concerned people are “probably getting sick of her,” and she does not want to outstay her welcome.

“This is the longest I haven’t acted on a set because we finished Barbie in October of 2022,” Robbie revealed. “So, it’s already been more than a year since I was on set as an actor, and other than Covid, that’s the first time that’s ever happened.” Robbie told Deadline in January. It would seem that enough time has ticked by for Robbie to get back in front of the cameras, and with Colin Farrell as her co-star, it’s shaping up to be one hell of a return.

Meanwhile, Colin Farrell and Kogonada worked together on 2021’s After Yang, a drama set in the near future where a family reckons with questions of love, connection, and loss after their A.I. helper unexpectedly breaks down. Farrell’s next acting gig is for the upcoming Apple TV+ series SugarSugar is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture, and television history: the private detective story. Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel’s family secrets, some very recent, others long-buried.

The series also stars Kirby, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler, and Alex Hernandez.

What do you think about Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell teaming up for Kogonada’s next feature? Did you see After Yang? What did you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

