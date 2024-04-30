Jessica Alba’s Trigger Warning gets a release date alongside a first look at her getting revenge on a violent gang

Jessica Alba isn’t taking any prisoners this summer when her new action film, Trigger Warning, brings a violent revenge tale to Netflix on June 21, 2024. Today, Netflix shared a gallery of first-look images from the upcoming film, which features Alba as a Special Forces commando who finds herself pulled into a violent gang war when her father suddenly dies. The Trigger Warning images show Alba in action and some behind-the-scenes antics of the film’s production.

Mouly Surya (The City is a Battlefield) directs Trigger Warning from a script by John Brancato, Josh Olson, and Hailey Gross. Mark Webber (Flesh and Blood, Green Room), Tone Bell (The Flash, Whitney, Survival of the Thickest), Jake Weary (It Follows, Zombeavers, Fred: The Movie), Gabriel Basso (Super 8, The Kings of Summer, The Night Agent) and Anthony Michael Hall (The Dark Knight, Foxcatcher) star alongside Alba as primary cast members, with Kaiwi Lyman (Den of Thieves, American Violence) and Hari Dhillon (Bad Education, Entrapment) co-starring.

Here’s the official synopsis for Trigger Warning:

Special Forces commando Parker (Jessica Alba) is on active duty overseas when she gets called back to her hometown with the tragic news that her father has suddenly died. Now the owner of the family bar, Parker reconnects with her former boyfriend-turned-sheriff Jesse (Mark Webber), his hot-tempered brother Elvis (Jake Weary), and their powerful father Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall) as she looks to understand what actually happened to her dad.

Parker’s search for answers quickly goes south, and she soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown. Unsure of who she can truly trust, Parker draws on her commando training and proves herself a force to be reckoned with as she hunts down the truth and attempts to right what has gone wrong in Swann County with the help of her covert ops partner and hacker Spider (Tone Bell) and connected local dealer Mike (Gabriel Basso).

You can check out the first-look images for Trigger Warning below, featuring Jessica Alba kicking ass, taking names, and likely snapping a dude’s neck using bolt cutter handles! Sign me up!