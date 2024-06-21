Trigger Warning interview: Jessica Alba on the Netflix action thriller

After a five year absence from the world of feature films, Jessica Alba (who did star in the 26 episodes of the Bad Boys spin-off TV series L.A.’s Finest a few years back) has returned with the action thriller Trigger Warning , which was just released through the Netflix streaming service today. To mark the occasion, JoBlo’s own Kyanna Mondezie had the chance to sit down for an interview with Alba, and you can check it out in the embed above!

Trigger Warning has the following synopsis: Special Forces commando Parker (Jessica Alba) is on active duty overseas when she gets called back to her hometown with the tragic news that her father has suddenly died. Now the owner of the family bar, Parker reconnects with her former boyfriend-turned-sheriff Jesse (Mark Webber), his hot-tempered brother Elvis (Jake Weary) and their powerful father Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall), as she looks to understand what actually happened to her dad. Parker’s search for answers quickly goes south, and she soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown. Unsure of who she can truly trust, Parker draws on her commando training and proves herself a force to be reckoned with as she hunts down the truth and attempts to right what has gone wrong in Swann County with the help of her covert ops partner and hacker Spider (Tone Bell) and connected local dealer Mike (Gabriel Basso).

Mouly Surya, who previously directed the Indonesian films Fiksi., What They Don’t Talk About When They Talk About Love, and Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts, was at the helm of Trigger Warning, working from a screenplay by John Brancato (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines), Josh Olson (A History of Violence), and Halley Wegryn Gross (Westworld). Esther Hornstein, Basil Iwanyk, and Erica Lee produced the film, while Alba, Brancato, and Olson served as executive producers alongside Jason Clark, Jonathan Fuhrman, and Daniel Jason Heffner.

Will you be watching Trigger Warning on the Netflix streaming service this weekend? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and while you’re at it, let us know what you thought of our interview with Jessica Alba.