Anthony Michael Hall would welcome a remake of Weird Science

The former poster boy for 80s high school nerds is currently promoting his new Netflix film when he addressed one of his beloved classics getting the remake treatment.

Science and technology have advanced significantly since the 80s. With things like Bluetooth technology, 3D printing, VR and AR goggles, and the scary progression of AI, science could also get a lot weirder. And one person who wholeheartedly endorses a potential exploration into these possibilities with in a new film is Anthony Michael Hall. Hall, who capitalized on his awkward years in movies like The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles, had recently given his seal of approval to the notion that his classic film Weird Science could potentially receive a remake.

ScreenRant reports on Hall speaking about this topic in an interview with Inverse as he promotes his upcoming Netflix movie with Jessica Alba, Trigger Warning. While the idea of a remake has probably been thrown around in the past, Hall says he isn’t aware of any immediate plans for one. However, he mentions that he’s also not opposed to one. Hall states,

I mean, I’m certainly too old for me to be in a sequel of it, but I mean I would welcome that. Really, I have to defer to Universal and obviously the John Hughes estate. I really don’t know if that’s in the works, but it would certainly be nice if they chose to do that.”

1985’s Weird Science is an outlier in John Hughes’s filmography. Celebrated for his grounded teen comedies like Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink, Weird Science is something different. It’s an all-out romp and perhaps the only Hughes comedy you could call “zany.” In it, Anthony Michael Hall and Ilan Mitchell-Smith play two lovable nerds who created their dream woman (Kelly LeBrock) with their home computer.