The Fall Guy could jump into action with $30M+ as Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt charm the weekend box office

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are ready to leap into action later this week when The Fall Guy races into theaters. As the blistery winter winds blow away and the summer heat increases in certain parts of the world, the duo’s new action-packed homage to stunt performers arrives to take the box office (and your wallet) by storm! Analysts expect The Fall Guy to reach $30M+ in its opening gambit, with some studio execs saying the film could reach $35-40 million.

While a box office opening in the 30s would be solid for an original action film, The Fall Guy cost a reported $130 million to produce. If you like the film, be sure to sing its praises from the rafters. Word of mouth goes a long way with films like this, regardless of the fact that two of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters lead the charge. Meanwhile, The Fall Guy is already playing in 38 international territories, including Australia, Israel, and Central America, which banked $8.4 million. The film opens in 40 additional markets this weekend.

In The Fall Guy, Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land, Drive) stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno, played by Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place films, Sicario)—goes missing.

While the film’s ruthless producer (Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham; Ted Lasso) maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder (Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Bullet Train) a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film’s most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody’s good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.

JoBlo’s Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, had a great time with The Fall Guy, saying the film “is a terrific summer action movie and a throwback to a different (better) time in genre movie-making. More than anything, it’s a tribute to the stunt industry and a demand that it gets the recognition it deserves, with the point made over and over that CGI action is lame and can’t hold a candle to the old ways.” You can read Chris’s full review here.

