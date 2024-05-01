Madame Web will be released on Netflix in two weeks for all your Amazonian spider research needs

Madame Web will be released on Netflix in two weeks, so if you’ve been waiting to check out the Marvel disaster, you’ll have your chance.

If you never caught Madame Web in theaters (I certainly wouldn’t blame you) but still want to check out the box office and critical disaster, you might be interested to know that the film will be coming to Netflix on May 14th.

Madame Web was a bit of a disaster, which is a shame for any project that people worked hard on, but you’ve got to wonder what type of movie the creative team had originally envisioned. While there was potential there, the final result wasted every opportunity. You had Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor as three different Spider-Women… except we never really get to see this in action beyond a few glimpses into the future. Toss in some bewildering dialogue and subpar action, and you’re just left scratching your head.

Madame Web star Dakota Johnson later slammed the movie, saying she would never do anything like it again. “ It was definitely an experience for me to make that movie, ” Johnson said. “ I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again, because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now. But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’ But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand. “

Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, “ a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future… and realizes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies…if they can all survive a deadly present. “

Our own Chris Bumbray reviewed Madame Web, which he called a “ big mess. ” It doesn’t seem as though this will be the franchise starter that Sony doubtlessly hoped it would be, as the “ terrible, cornball dialogue and lacklustre pace ” doom what would have been a “ decent little B-side of a superhero film. ” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here.

If you’re one of the few who enjoyed Madame Web, the film is now available on Blu-ray/4K Ultra HD, but for the rest of us, I suppose we’ll make do with Netflix.