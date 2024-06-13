Russell Crowe thinks actors who star in comic book films expecting “life-changing events” are “here for the wrong reasons”

While there are directors with strong opinions on comic book films, often targeting the face of it all, Marvel Studios, there is no shortage of impressive actors who have starred in these superhero films. You have actors like Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Michael B. Jordan, Scarlett Johansson and more who have proven their abilities in more dramatic fares. There are even some older iconic actors that have dabbled in the genre, like Robert Redford, Michael Douglas, Anthony Hopkins, Kevin Costner and Michelle Pfeiffer. And let’s not forget names like Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson starring in the ones that legitimized the genre.

Russell Crowe is also someone who lent his talents to multiple superhero films. He was Jor-El in Man of Steel, Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder and he will be seen in the upcoming Spider-Man Sonyverse film Kraven The Hunter as Kraven’s bad dad. However, Crowe’s attitude on the genre isn’t as dedicated as one might assume. Variety reports on an interview Crowe gave British GQ, where he responded candidly to Dakota Johnson’s impression of starring in Madame Web, saying that it felt like art “created by a committee.” Crowe laughed,

I don’t want to make any comments to what anybody else might have said or what their experience is, but… you’re bringing out the impish quality of my humor. [Laughs.] You’re telling me you signed up for a Marvel movie, and some fucking universe for cartoon characters… and you didn’t get enough pathos? Not quite sure how I can make this better for you. It’s a gigantic machine, and they make movies at a certain size…these are jobs. You know: here’s your role, play the role. If you’re expecting this to be some kind of life-changing event, I just think you’re here for the wrong reasons.”