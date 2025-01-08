The Nice Guys gets a new Ultra HD Blu-ray from Warner Bros with a 4K remaster and stuff

Warner Bros. has revealed that the cult film from Shane Black, The Nice Guys, is getting a brand-spankin’ new ultra-high-definition 4K transfer to physical media. While its a shame that movie isn’t getting a sequel, which is highly requested from fans, it’s good to see that the comedy isn’t fading into obscurity, and while the movie has been streaming on Netflix and other platforms, perhaps it can still find some new viewers. Blu-ray.com has reported that the new home video release hits retailers on February 11.

The film stars Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling, Angourie Rice, Matt Bomer and Margaret Qualley. The description reads, “Set in 1970s Los Angeles, down-on-his-luck private eye Holland March (Ryan Gosling) and hired enforcer Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe) must work together to solve the case of a missing girl and the seemingly unrelated death of a porn star. During their investigation, they uncover a shocking conspiracy that reaches up to the highest circles of power.”

There currently haven’t been details reported of special features, but the technical specs can be seen below:

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Upscaled 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)



Subtitles

English SDH, French, Spanish

Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Single disc (1 BD-100)

Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A

Russell Crowe has professed how much he loved making the movie, even giving co-star Ryan Gosling credit for doing the impossible and making him break during filming. Crowe explained, “People f***ing love that movie. I loved making that movie. Ryan Gosling, Jesus Christ.” He continued, “Trying to work with that kid. I’m famous for not breaking character no matter what – Ridley used to laugh about it. The Colosseum could be collapsing behind me and I’d still be doing my stuff. There’s a thing in acting called corpsing – laughing inappropriately. That little motherf***er gets me every time.“