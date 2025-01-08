The Nice Guys gets a new Ultra HD Blu-ray from Warner Bros with a 4K remaster and stuff

Warner Bros. has revealed that the cult film from Shane Black, The Nice Guys, is getting a brand-spankin’ new ultra-high-definition 4K transfer to physical media. While its a shame that movie isn’t getting a sequel, which is highly requested from fans, it’s good to see that the comedy isn’t fading into obscurity, and while the movie has been streaming on Netflix and other platforms, perhaps it can still find some new viewers. Blu-ray.com has reported that the new home video release hits retailers on February 11.
The film stars Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling, Angourie Rice, Matt Bomer and Margaret Qualley. The description reads, “Set in 1970s Los Angeles, down-on-his-luck private eye Holland March (Ryan Gosling) and hired enforcer Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe) must work together to solve the case of a missing girl and the seemingly unrelated death of a porn star. During their investigation, they uncover a shocking conspiracy that reaches up to the highest circles of power.”
There currently haven’t been details reported of special features, but the technical specs can be seen below:
Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265
Resolution: Upscaled 4K (2160p)
HDR: HDR10
Aspect ratio: 2.39:1
Audio
English: Dolby Atmos
English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
Subtitles
English SDH, French, Spanish
Discs
4K Ultra HD
Blu-ray Disc
Single disc (1 BD-100)
Playback
4K Blu-ray: Region free
2K Blu-ray: Region A
Russell Crowe has professed how much he loved making the movie, even giving co-star Ryan Gosling credit for doing the impossible and making him break during filming. Crowe explained, “People f***ing love that movie. I loved making that movie. Ryan Gosling, Jesus Christ.” He continued, “Trying to work with that kid. I’m famous for not breaking character no matter what – Ridley used to laugh about it. The Colosseum could be collapsing behind me and I’d still be doing my stuff. There’s a thing in acting called corpsing – laughing inappropriately. That little motherf***er gets me every time.“
Although there’s been talk of a Nice Guys sequel from time to time, it doesn’t seem likely. Gosling said that the sequel’s fate was sealed when The Nice Guys got destroyed by The Angry Birds Movie at the box office. “So much of a sequel, I think, is decided by the opening weekend of a movie, and we opened up against Angry Birds,” Gosling said. “So Angry Birds just destroyed us. Angry Birds got a sequel.” The Nice Guys grossed $11.3 million during its opening weekend, while The Angry Birds Movie grossed $39 million. At the end of its run, The Nice Guys had grossed just $62.8 million on a budget of $50 million.
