Ryan Gosling says he doubts there will be a Nice Guys sequel after getting destroyed by Angry Birds at the box office

Ryan Gosling thinks the chances for a Nice Guys sequel are slim to none after Angry Birds destroyed the original comedy at the box office.

Before you get your hopes up for a sequel to Shane Black’s The Nice Guys, starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe as a mismatched pair of private eyes, Gosling is throwing an angry bird at your chances for more off-color comedy from the detective duo. Speaking with Comicbook.com for his upcoming action film The Fall Guy, Gosling discussed the likelihood of teaming up with Crowe for a sequel to the fan-favorite comedy. Unfortunately, Gosling doesn’t think a Nice Guys sequel will happen and believe it or not, the Angry Birds Movie could be to blame.

According to Gosling, The Angry Birds Movie chucked a bomb at The Nice Guys at the box office during the film’s opening gambit.

“So much of a sequel, I think, is decided by the opening weekend of a movie, and we opened up against Angry Birds,” Gosling explained during his interview with Comicbook.com. “So Angry Birds just destroyed us. Angry Birds got a sequel.” Damn you, Red, Chuck, Bomb, Stella, and Mighty Eagle!

In a 2023 interview with KFC Radio, Russell Crowe said creatives entertained ideas for a Nice Guys sequel, but nothing was official. Crowe said, “We wanted to call it Nice Guys: The Mexican Detectives. Bang! It’s me and Ryan, somehow we’ve got to pretend we’re Mexican detectives.” Yikes! Maybe Gosling and Crowe dodged a bullet? Shane Black also told /Film in 2022 that he tried turning The Nice Guys into a TV series. Unfortunately, no one wanted to buy it, and the project was scrapped.

Elsewhere in Hollywood, Gosling stars in The Fall Guy as Colt Seavers, “a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt). While the film’s ruthless producer, maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film’s most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody’s good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.”

