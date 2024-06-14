Russell Crowe says Ryan Gosling was the one person who could make him break on The Nice Guys

Russell Crowe is famous for never breaking character, but said Ryan Gosling could always make him break on The Nice Guys.

By
The Nice Guys, Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe

I’m still crushed that The Nice Guys wasn’t more successful. In a perfect world, we’d already have at least two sequels featuring Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling solving cases and cracking jokes. Oh well. Crowe had a lot of fun working on the film, and despite his reputation for never breaking character no matter what, he told GQ that Gosling was the one person who could make him crack.

People f***ing love that movie. I loved making that movie. Ryan Gosling, Jesus Christ,” Crowe said. “Trying to work with that kid. I’m famous for not breaking character no matter what – Ridley used to laugh about it. The Colosseum could be collapsing behind me and I’d still be doing my stuff. There’s a thing in acting called corpsing – laughing inappropriately. That little motherf***er gets me every time.

Related
Ryan Gosling says he doubts there will be a Nice Guys sequel after getting destroyed by Angry Birds at the box office

Directed and co-written by Shane Black, The Nice Guys starred Gosling as struggling private-eye Holland March with Crowe as hired enforcer Jackson Healy, two working-class blokes who were forced to work together in order to solve the case of a missing girl and the death of a porn-star. Throw in a swanky ’70s setting combined with a healthy dose of dark humour, and you’ve got a fantastic little film.

Although there’s been talk of a Nice Guys sequel from time to time, it doesn’t seem likely. Gosling recently said that the sequel’s fate was sealed when The Nice Guys got destroyed by The Angry Birds Movie at the box office. “So much of a sequel, I think, is decided by the opening weekend of a movie, and we opened up against Angry Birds,” Gosling said. “So Angry Birds just destroyed us. Angry Birds got a sequel.The Nice Guys grossed $11.3 million during its opening weekend, while The Angry Birds Movie grossed $39 million. At the end of its run, The Nice Guys had grossed just $62.8 million on a budget of $50 million. Not great, and as much as fans might want a sequel (myself included), the writing was pretty much on the wall after that performance. Still, it would be great to see Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling join forces for another project.

Source: GQ
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
The Nice Guys, Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe says Ryan Gosling was the one person who could make him break on The Nice Guys
Deadpool & Wolverine could slice box office records to ribbons with a $200M+ opening
molly ringwald judd nelson
Why weren’t Molly Ringwald and Judd Nelson in Brat Pack doc?
miles teller an officer and a gentleman
Miles Teller to star in An Officer and a Gentleman remake
View All

About the Author

9839 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest The Nice Guys News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews

The Imaginary Review

We urge you to let go and enjoy Yoshiyuki Momose’s animated marvel, The Imaginary. It’ll make you feel like a kid again.

Load more articles