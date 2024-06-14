Russell Crowe says Ryan Gosling was the one person who could make him break on The Nice Guys

I’m still crushed that The Nice Guys wasn’t more successful. In a perfect world, we’d already have at least two sequels featuring Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling solving cases and cracking jokes. Oh well. Crowe had a lot of fun working on the film, and despite his reputation for never breaking character no matter what, he told GQ that Gosling was the one person who could make him crack.

“ People f***ing love that movie. I loved making that movie. Ryan Gosling, Jesus Christ, ” Crowe said. “ Trying to work with that kid. I’m famous for not breaking character no matter what – Ridley used to laugh about it. The Colosseum could be collapsing behind me and I’d still be doing my stuff. There’s a thing in acting called corpsing – laughing inappropriately. That little motherf***er gets me every time. “

Directed and co-written by Shane Black, The Nice Guys starred Gosling as struggling private-eye Holland March with Crowe as hired enforcer Jackson Healy, two working-class blokes who were forced to work together in order to solve the case of a missing girl and the death of a porn-star. Throw in a swanky ’70s setting combined with a healthy dose of dark humour, and you’ve got a fantastic little film.