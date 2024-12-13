What did you think of Kraven the Hunter?

The Spider-Man villain made a considerable impression in the Playstation 5 game Spider-Man 2, but can the solo movie do the character justice?

By
Kraven the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter is finally upon us after multiple delays. The bar for Sony’s Spider-Villain universe movies is pretty low, as the most successful movies in this universe have been the Venom series, which are still not the most well-received. However, Kraven has an uphill battle being in the company of online punching bags — Morbius and Madame Web. Those films were unanimously panned and even the director, J.C. Chandor, wants to wash away the bad taste of those attempts, “People have got to give us a chance and come out and support this film, and literally try to wash away some of the other stuff that’s happened. Give our film a chance.“

So, now that Kraven the Hunter is out, what did you think of it? Our own Chris Bumbray had higher hopes for this one but came away disappointed when he said in his review, Kraven the Hunter’s failure is a shame, as Aaron Taylor-Johnson is well-cast, and had he been left to his own devices, I think Chandor would have delivered a good movie (heck – maybe there’s a fantastic director’s cut sitting on a hard drive somewhere). This feels like one of the bad superhero movies Fox regularly churned out in the 2000s. It’s marginally better than Madame Web or Morbius, but it’s still far from being a legitimately good film – although there was potential.”

The shared universe of Spider-Man villains will seemingly end with Kraven. As The Wrap reports, For Sony, the future appears to lie in projects more directly connected to Spider-Man himself. A source informed that them Sony has “developed what they want to develop for now. It’s really about the next Spider-Man film.” According to a second Sony insider, the studio is now focusing its efforts on [Tom] Holland’s highly anticipated fourth Spider-Man film, the next installment in the acclaimed Spider-Verse animated film series with Beyond the Spider-Verse, and a Spider-Noir television series featuring Nicolas Cage — projects that lean into, rather than away from, the web-slinger’s central appeal.”

Directed by Chandor from a screenplay by Richard Wenk, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway, Kraven the Hunter is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the title character and is joined in the cast by Ariana DeBose as voodoo priestess Calypso Ezili, Fred Hechinger as Kraven’s estranged brother and master of disguise Dmitri Smerdyakov / Chameleon, Alessandro Nivola as Russian mercenary and human-rhino hybrid Aleksei Sytsevich / Rhino, Christopher Abbott as a mercenary and assassin known as the Foreigner, and Russell Crowe as Kraven’s estranged father, the ruthless crime lord Nikolai Kravinoff.

So, did you see Kraven the Hunter? And if so, what did you think of it? Sound off below!

