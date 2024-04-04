Madame Web concept art features Spider-Man battling Ezekiel Sims

You know your movie’s a failure when it’s been bested by Morbius, but that’s where Madame Web has found itself. The critically panned movie is part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, a franchise which doesn’t seem to include the web-slinger, but some recently released Madame Web concept art does feature Tom Holland’s Spider-Man battling Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahims).

Concept artist Sebastian Meyer, who has worked on movies such as Doctor Strange, Star Trek Beyond, Aquaman, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and more, revealed a series of Madame Web illustrations, some of which include Spider-Man.

You can check out the rest of Meyer’s wonderful Madame Web concept art on his site. Of course, Spider-Man didn’t appear in Madame Web, but it was once rumoured that Sony wanted to include the character.

Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, “ a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future… and realizes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies…if they can all survive a deadly present. “

Johnson later slammed the movie, saying she would never do anything like it again. “ It was definitely an experience for me to make that movie, ” Johnson said. “ I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again, because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now. But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’ But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand. “

Our own Chris Bumbray reviewed Madame Web, which he called a “ big mess. ” It doesn’t seem as though this will be the franchise starter that Sony doubtlessly hoped it would be, as the “ terrible, cornball dialogue and lacklustre pace ” doom what would have been a “ decent little B-side of a superhero film. ” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here.

Would Madame Web have been better with Spider-Man? Well, it certainly couldn’t have been any worse.