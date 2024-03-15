Madame Web was in the Amazon researching spiders, now it’s available on Digital in your home 

Only a month after its premiere, and it would hit theaters in the short month of February, Madame Web has been given a mercy release on digital streaming and is now available to watch at home at your leisure. Madame Web is an incredibly infamous film from Sony that attempted to capitalize on their Spider-Man property. However, the endgame (no pun intended) for this entry is not exactly set up for any kind of crossover with the established Spider-Man movies since it exists in its own continuity. The film’s disastrous reception with its first trailer gave way to a bevy of online jokes and memes in the same way Sony’s Morbius has.

And after all the jokes people made online when the trailer and promotional materials underwhelmed, the film itself would actually elicit a bigger response when the audience found it to be worse than the low expectations it set. Madame Web would get a 12% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the viewer rating topped out at 57%. Those who saw the film were left in awe when the execution of a seemingly simple superhero narrative was not only fumbled, but the decisions the movie made were baffling. Even the face-value appeal of the promise of a superhero team was not fulfilled in the slightest. And this is not even getting to the strange technical flubs in the movie, in which the review from our own Chris Bumbray points out, “a lot of [the villain’s] dialogue was changed in post-production looping. It’s very noticeable and makes him come off as very stiff. “

The movie’s stars have even started to distance themselves from Madame Web. Recently, Sydney Sweeney, whose star is on the rise with movies like Anyone But You and Immaculate, said, “I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen.” And the film’s star Dakota Johnson would express a sincere acceptance as she takes an L on her resume, “Sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’…Decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee.”

Madame Web is available to stream now!

