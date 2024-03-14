Sydney Sweeney was just “along for the ride” on Madame Web

Sydney Sweeney says she was just “along for the ride” as an actress when she took the part of Julia Cornwall in Madame Web.

First Dakota Johnson and now Sydney Sweeney, it turns out no star from Madame Web is afraid to sling some sass its way. The real difference in the approaches is that while Johnson has been openly outspoken with her words about the Marvel flop, Sweeney would much rather distance her role in it.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Sweeney said of Madame Web, “I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen.” And what was going to happen was a complete whooping by critics and at the box office, taking in barely half of its reported $80 million budget domestically. But that’s a definite brushing off of the project, as “just” having one of the lead roles in a Marvel movie, no matter the expected scope, is still a huge deal. Indeed, that is the only time Madame Web even gets mentioned in the interview.

Madame Web has become an easy industry joke at this point, with Sweeney herself mocking it in her monologue during the March 2nd episode of Saturday Night Live by saying she knows nobody saw her in it. John Mulaney also facetiously cited “He was in the Amazon with my mother when she was researching spiders just before she died” as one of the most memorable lines in movie history.

As it seems, Sydney Sweeney would rather move on from Madame Web, which should be easy enough considering her wattage right now. She currently stars in a completely different kind of project: the horror film Immaculate, which premiered at SXSW and is set for a release next Friday.

Not only is pressing forward from Madame Web probably a good idea for Sydney Sweeney, but she also has an approach that doesn’t show itself as burning bridges, unlike her co-star. That said, it’s hard not to appreciate Dakota Johnson’s honest take on the matter: “Sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’…Decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee.”

