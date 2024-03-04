Sydney Sweeney mocks Madame Web & Glen Powell affair rumors in SNL hosting debut

Sydney Sweeney joked about the box office failure of Madame Web, rumors about an affair with Glen Powell and more in her SNL debut.

Sydney Sweeney has been on a seemingly constant tear since starring on HBO’s Euphoria, the project that truly launched her career after promising turns on the small screen’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects. But what’s fame without the occasional flop, rumor and label? Last night, Sydney Sweeney got the chance to address them all when she hosted SNL for the first time.

Taking the stage of Studio 8H, Sydney Sweeney opened her SNL monologue joking about her first major flop, Marvel’s Madame Web, which had an $80 million budget and only swung in $15.3 on opening weekend. “I am so happy to be here. My name is Sydney Sweeney. You might have seen me in Anyone But You or Euphoria…You definitely did not see me in Madame Web.”

Coming off of a dud of that magnitude (heck, our readers have already named it one of the worst superhero movies ever), Sydney Sweeney showed a lot of confidence on SNL, especially in her brief monologue. She, too, used her time to address rumors that she had an affair with Glen Powell while making Anyone But You. “That’s obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot. And I just want to let everyone know, he’s the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me. Could we cut to him?” Cut not to Jonathan Davino but Glen Powell…Come on, guys, they’re just professionals eager to work together!

Sydney Sweeney’s SNL opener also found her mocking the bimbo persona that has been slapped with and her abundance of onscreen nudity, calling it a Plan B for making it in the industry. She also promoted her upcoming role as a nun in Immaculate, calling it “perfect casting.”

Skits throughout the night found Sydney Sweeney playing a dumb cheerleader crushing on Air Bud, serving as a Hooters waitress swimming in tips and, yes, working in one more joke about the Glen Powell rumors, neatly tying together a strong enough SNL to kick off March.

How do you think Sydney Sweeney did hosting SNL? What was your favorite skit? Let us know below!