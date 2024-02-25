POLL: What’s the Worst Superhero Movie?

With Madame Web earning terrible reviews and many calling it one of the worst superhero movies all time, the time has come to ask our readers, what really is the worst superhero movie of all time? If you don’t see it listed below, let us know in the comments!
Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE