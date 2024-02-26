Glen Powell reveals that he and Sydney Sweeney are currently looking at scripts for a new project to star in

When something works, it’s natural to try to duplicate the success. The romantic comedy Anyone But You‘s success somewhat flew under the radar, but in a good victory for mid-budget movies, the movie made a record-breaking $200 million worldwide. Additionally, both of the film’s stars’ careers are taking with upcoming projects. Glen Powell will be appearing in this summer’s Twisters, and Sydney Sweeney will be starring in next month’s horror flick, Immaculate. However, just like Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan or Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, Powell and Sweeney know you can never have too much of a good thing.

Powell spoke with Variety’s Senior Culture and Events Editor Marc Malkin at the SAG Awards on Saturday night. The Top Gun: Maverick star revealed that he and his Anyone But You co-star are currently sifting through scripts looking for their next big project. Powell explained, “When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. We’re definitely trying to find the next thing. Please send us all the scripts you got. You know we’re here for it. It’s been really wonderful to read a lot. Sydney reads everything, by the way, and in record time. She’s the fastest reader I think I’ve ever met. It takes me a little longer, but we’re reading everything and just trying to see what makes sense, what we can turn into something that audiences are going to respond to.”