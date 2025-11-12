Ordained: Colin Farrell teams up with the Russo brothers for action thriller which pits a priest against the mob

THR reports that Colin Farrell is set to star in Ordained, an action thriller which Joe and Anthony Russo will produce through their AGBO banner.

Farrell will star as Father Roy Craig, “ a priest who performs last rites on a mob boss who miraculously survives — but not before confessing his crimes to the father. Soon after, Father Roy finds himself targeted by hitmen, corrupt cops and gangsters — all sent by the mob boss who wants to silence him. But Father Roy secretly has a violent past that makes him a more dangerous target than anyone imagines. (Luckily for his adversaries, he does follow the commandment Thou Shall Not Kill.) ” John Wick‘s Derek Kolstad is writing the script and will produce alongside the Russos.

The package is based on an upcoming comic book from writer Robert Venditti, illustrator Trevor Hairsine, and colourist Dave Stewart, which publisher Bad Idea will release on December 10. Bad Idea’s Dinesh Shamdasani and Benjamin Simpson will also produce the project, as will Farrell, who will produce alongside his sister, Claudine Farrell, through their Chapel Place banner.

Farrell has had an eventful year. He received an Emmy nomination for his excellent work on HBO’s The Penguin, a role which he will reprise in the upcoming sequel to The Batman. He also starred in Edward Berger’s Ballad of a Small Player and shared the screen with Margot Robbie in Kogonada’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. One of his upcoming projects includes the second season of Sugar, the Apple TV+ neo-noir mystery series. I recently watched the first season and loved it, particularly as I went in absolutely blind. Very excited to see where it goes next.

As for the Russo brothers, they are currently in post-production on Avengers: Doomsday but will return for additional photography in the spring before commencing work on Avengers: Secret Wars in the summer. Doomsday is currently slated for a December 18, 2026 release, and will be followed by Secret Wars on December 17, 2027.