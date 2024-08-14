FX’s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez trailer paints a grim picture of a gridiron warrior gone wrong

Ryan Murphy’s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez trailer depicts the tragic story of an NFL superstar catching a downward spiral

By

Being all things to all people is impossible. Sometimes, no matter how hard you try to live up to people’s expectations, your efforts find a way of sabotaging your best intentions from the inside out. The pressure to perform regardless of your mental well-being often follows athletes like a relentless ghost. All it takes is one slip-up to send you on a downward spiral. In the case of Aaron Hernandez, the gridiron warrior learns the hard way that football dreams and crime don’t mix. FX’s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez trailer digs deep into the athlete’s downfall for a cautionary tale about expectations, drugs, and throwing it all away.

The first installment of American Sports Story is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. from The Boston Globe and Wondery. The limited series charts the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez and explores the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide, and their legacy in sports and American culture.

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, FX, Ryan Murphy

FX‘s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez trailer takes us inside the mind of one of the NFL’s most tragic and controversial players. When he was little, Aaron had big dreams of becoming a champion of the football field. He worked hard for his shot at the big time and achieved his goal alongside winning the admiration of others invested in his future. However, life has a way of catching up with you, and when others who don’t have your best interests in mind stir the pot, the consequences can be deadly. As Aaron’s life spirals out of control, he finds himself on the business end of a crime wave with alarming consequences.

Josh Rivera stars as Aaron Hernandez, the University of Florida player who becomes a three-season stand-out for the New England Patriots. The series also stars Jaylen Barron (Shayanna Jenkins), Lindsay Mendez (Tanya Singleton), Ean Castellanos (DJ Hernandez), Tammy Blanchard (Terri Hernandez), Tony Yazbeck (Urban Meyer), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Tim Tebow), Thomas Sadoski (Brian Murphy), Jake Cannavale (“Chris”) and Norbert Leo Butz (Bill Belichick).

Ryan Murphy executive produces American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez alongside Stuart Zicherman, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Carl Franklin.

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez debuts on FX on September 17. Are you familiar with Hernandez’s story? Are you interested in checking this out? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: FX
Tags: ,
icon More TV Trailers
FX’s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez trailer paints a grim picture of a gridiron warrior gone wrong
Rings of Power horse
LOTR: The Rings of Power trailer unleashes a war that could deal a mortal blow to Middle-earth
The Old Man, season 2 trailer
The Old Man: Jeff Bridges & John Lithgow are back in new trailer for season 2 of the FX series
Julie Bowen microwaves a dish of suburban Satanic panic in Peacock’s Hysteria! teaser trailer
View All

About the Author

8566 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest TV News

Load more articles