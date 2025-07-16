A new Amityville with a fresh angle is coming from Deadstream writer-directors Joseph and Vanessa Winter

BoulderLight Pictures, the studio behind Barbarian, and Divide/Conquer, which recently released Heart Eyes, are joining forces for a new spin on the Amityville Horror franchise. Deadline is reporting that Joseph and Vanessa Winter, the married writer/directors behind the film Deadstream, are taking the reins on this new entry into the franchise. They will be directing from a screenplay penned by them, but it is not yet announced what the details contain. Although, it is being said that they will be putting a “radical new spin” on the classic haunted house tale.

The Amityville Horror was made popular by the 1977 bestseller by Jay Anson and its 1979 movie counterpart. The new film will not take inspiration from that source material. Per Deadline, “Its roots are instead in the famed real-life paranormal story behind those stories, with the film offering a fresh look at the notorious Amityville house itself on 112 Ocean Avenue itself, and a legend situated in the public domain.”

Our Tyler Nichols enjoyed the couple’s film Deadstream, saying in his review, “They manage to keep a steady pace, even with the found footage style of shooting. The fact that it doesn’t drag at any moment is quite impressive. As someone that isn’t usually a big fan of these kinds of films, I really loved what they did here. And keep an eye out for the scrolling comments as they have interesting insight. They also have hilarious non-sequiturs that lighten the mood. If you’re into ghost stories or found footage films then Deadstream is the one for you. There are some genuine thrills and plenty of memorable moments.”