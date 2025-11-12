Ana De Armas is in final talks to join the cast of Reenactment with Benicio Del Toro

A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Benicio Del Toro is set to reunite with Grant Singer, who directed him in Netflix’s Reptile, for a new project titled Reenactment. Cameron Diaz is also in talks to co-star in the project. The plot has not yet been revealed, but production is said to commence soon. The film is currently collecting a lot of buzz despite not a lot being revealed at this time.

Now, according to Deadline, it’s being said that Ana De Armas is now in final negotiations to join the film. Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill of Black Label will be producing Reenactment along with Patrick Wachsberger of 193, a company under the Legendary brand. Black Label’s Rachel Smith is set to executive produce along with Ashley Stern of 193 and LBI’s Rick Yorn and Scott Greenberg. Wachsberger’s 193 will also be handling the international sales.

Reptile was a crime thriller starring Del Toro, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Timberlake and Eric Bogosian. The film sat at the top of Netflix’s top 10 for a few weeks. Indeed, we caught it at TIFF (read our review) and really enjoyed the darkly humorous thriller, which eventually evolves into a tense action thriller boasting one of Del Toro’s most outstanding performances.

Singer told us a lot about his film heroes, “So Sidney Lumet’s one of my favorite directors ever, and the film has much more in common with a movie like Serpico than it does a Fincher film. By the way, I love David Fincher. He’s one of my favorite living filmmakers, but I agree with you that the film is, I don’t, I wouldn’t call it Fincher-esque in my opinion, but it’s hard for me to comment on the movie because I’m too close to it. I think that people like to say Fincher-esque, probably just because he’s one of the few guys who makes original thrillers of a certain size and level. He’s created a niche for himself.”

Singer’s influences go beyond Lumet into classic Hollywood movies like Charles Laughton’s Night of the Hunter and the Richard Brooks version of In Cold Blood, which he admits was “a huge influence on the movie.”