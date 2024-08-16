Will Andor season 2 be even better than the first? One cast member certainly thinks so

When it was first revealed that Lucasfilm was working on a Rogue One prequel series centering on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), fans weren’t overly excited by the project. However, that tune quickly changed when Andor premiered on Disney+ and became (in my opinion) the best live-action Star Wars TV series. Andor season 2 will premiere next year, and while it has some tough shoes to fill, Adria Arjona believes it will be even better than the first.

“ Oh man, when I read season one, I pinched myself, and when I started reading season two, I was like, ‘[Tony Gilroy] can’t outdo [season one],’ ” Arjona told THR. “ So I started reading episode one, and I was again like, ‘It’s not going to be as good.’ But it’s f**king better. It’s so much better. It is. What he has crafted and created is mind-blowing, and I can’t believe I got to be a part of it. I have Tony Gilroy on speed dial. I don’t think that man gets bothered by anybody else but me. I’m like, ‘Hey, Tony, do you think I should do this? Hey, Tony, how are you?’ And he’s like, ‘You’re calling again?’ (Laughs.) I just have so much respect for him. He’s so talented, and he really outdid himself for season two. “

These types of comments from cast members typically feel like pointless hype, but in the case of Andor season 2, I’m inclined to believe it. Arjona plays Bix Caleen in Andor, a mechanic and close friend of Cassian’s.

Speaking of Cassian, Diego Luna teased the upcoming season while speaking with Entertainment Weekly, expressing his excitement at getting to work with his buddy K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) again. “ It was delicious to get to work with Alan again and be on the same set with him, ” he said. “ It just helps fulfill the full circle. You’re going to see why K-2 is so important in Rogue One, and how does he get to be such an important character for the Rebellion. ” The second season will take place over the span of four years and directly lead into Rogue One, and Luna said that it may change how people view the film. “ I think people watching Rogue One, after watching season 2, are going to see a different film, ” Luna said. “ Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for K-2 to be there. It’s going to make you witness the journey of Rogue One in a different way, I think. And not just with K-2, but with many other characters. I think it’ll be really cool. “

Andor season 2 doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2025.