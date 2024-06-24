Will Andor season 2 bring back Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic?

With Andor season 2 set to bring the story right up to the beginning of Rogue One, it stands to reason that we should see a few familiar characters from the movie, including Ben Mendelsohn as Imperial Director Orson Krennic.

As Krennic is one of the main architects of the Death Star, it would make sense for him to appear in Andor season 2, but Mendelsohn had previously suggested that he would not return for the series. “ As for being contacted by Lucasfilm for a new project, I can tell you that no, I have not been approached for something like this, ” the actor said earlier this year. However, Andor season 2 director Alonso Ruizpalacios may have let it slip to The Playlist that the actor will be returning after all.

The director, who will be helming the last three episodes of the 12-episode series, told the outlet, “ directing episodes of the series was a treat, especially directing heavyweight actors like, ‘Stellan Skarsgård, Forest Whitaker, and Ben Mendelsohn,’ presumably not realizing he was revealing something of a spoiler. ” Although Skarsgård and Whitaker appeared in the first season of the Star Wars series, Mendelsohn did not. The other episodes of the new season will be helmed by Ariel Kleiman and Janus Metz.