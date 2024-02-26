Andor star Stellan Skarsgård teases season 2 release, and we could have a bit of a wait ahead of us

Prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Andor season 2 was previously reported to be on track for an August 2024 release, but the delays caused by the strike obviously pushed that back. So, when will we get to see the second season of Andor? Unfortunately, longer than you might want.

Stellan Skarsgård recently spoke with GamesRadar+ while promoting Dune: Part Two, and the actor revealed when he believes Andor might be returning. “It will probably be out towards the end of the year or early next,” he said. As disappointing as it might be that Andor season 2 might not be released until 2025, I have a feeling that the wait will be worth it.

Skarsgård, who plays Luthen Rael in the series, seems to think that the second season will be just as good as the first. “It’s the last season of it. It ends where Rogue One starts so it’s up to that point,” he said. “I think it will be very good as already the first one was satisfying for me because it’s sort of Star Wars for grown-ups – it’s a more realistic and complicated society that they’re living in and the claustrophobia of the fascist regime is palpable. I think we have a good season ahead of us.

Although the release of Andor season 2 is still a ways off, we do have another quality sci-fi project featuring Stellan Skarsgård just a few days away — Dune: Part Two. The first reactions to the sequel have been extremely positive, with our own Chris Bumbray giving the film a rave review. “In this day of assembly line blockbusters, it’s a miracle that director Denis Villeneuve has managed to get not one but two incredible, uncompromised epics like this through the studio system,” he wrote. “It works as a tentpole blockbuster, but Dune Part Two is also filmmaking at the highest level. It’s a real cinematic event everyone owes it to themselves to take in and hopefully won’t be forgotten come Oscar time. It’s a masterpiece.” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here.

Dune: Part Two will “explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.” The film will hit theaters on March 1st.

