Dune: Part Two first reactions praise the film as a jaw-dropping masterpiece; is anyone surprised?

Dune: Part Two made its world premiere in London today, and the first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel on social media are extremely positive, but I doubt that comes as a surprise to anyone.
These types of first reactions are generally fairly positive, but in the case of Dune: Part Two, I might just believe it. Dennis Villeneuve is easily one of my favourite filmmakers working today, and I can’t wait to check this one out for myself in just a few short weeks.
As for Villeneuve, the director has said that he feels the sequel is a “much better” movie than the first installment. “There’s something more alive in it,” Villeneuve said. “There’s a relationship to the characters. I was trying to reach for an intensity and a quality of emotions that I didn’t reach with Part One and that I did reach with Part Two. I’m not saying the film is perfect, but I’m much more happy with Part Two than I was with Part One. I can not wait to share it with the fans and the moviegoers.“
It all depends on how well Dune: Part Two performs, but Villeneuve might just return for a third and final film. He confirmed in December that the script for Dune 3 was almost complete, but that he might tackle another project before returning to Arrakis. “I don’t know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis,” Villeneuve said. “I might make a detour before just to go away from the sun. For my mental sanity I might do something in between, but my dream would be to go a last time on this planet that I love.“
Dune: Part Two will “explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.” The film will hit theaters on March 1st.
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE