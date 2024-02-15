Dune: Part Two first reactions praise the film as a jaw-dropping masterpiece; is anyone surprised?

Dune: Part Two first reactions praise the much-anticipated sequel as a jaw-dropping masterpiece, but is anyone surprised?

Dune: Part Two made its world premiere in London today, and the first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel on social media are extremely positive, but I doubt that comes as a surprise to anyone.

In a shock to no one, I absolutely loved #Dune2. Incredible filmmaking. Brilliant score. Entire cast was excellent. My only complaint was I wish it was longer. Not joking around. The movie is 2hr and 40 min(?) and I would have been happy to watch another hour. pic.twitter.com/6PZmfQTEAH — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 15, 2024

Dare I say it's a perfect film. Better than the first one. All the character build-up, storyline, & worldbuilding massively pays off in the third act. A third act that left me speechless and in awe. Yeah, I loved it. #Dune2 #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/1ga8Oi6StG — Rosa Parra (@rosasreviews) February 15, 2024

Denis Villeneuve sticks the landing with #DunePartTwo, a fascinating, terrifying character study told on a gloriously grand sci-fi scale.



Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya are INCREDIBLE in it, the set pieces are jaw-dropping, & the supporting cast elevates all the rest. It's great. pic.twitter.com/bjJZJYSFvN — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo is MASTERFUL filmmaking on an epic scale. Denis Villeneuve marries gripping character development to vast, sweeping cinematic visuals. And the cast evolves in their roles. I slightly prefer the simpler DUNE to this complex chapter, but still, a towering achievement. pic.twitter.com/qIFaeshZyW — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo is SPECTACULAR. Villeneuve delivers a sweeping, majestic, epic journey into beautiful worlds that looks/feels/sounds astounding. Uniformally superb cast w/Chalamet impressing again, Rebecca Ferguson incredible. Cinema on its grandest scale. @warnerbros @dunemovie pic.twitter.com/55aJ5fEB0X — Scott J. Davis (@scottwritesfilm) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo is not only Denis's magnum opus; it's the definitive sci-fi epic of a generation. A tragic tale of blind fanaticism & corruption. A spectacular, soulful, awe-inspiring masterclass of aesthetics & mood beautifully echoing Paul's turbulent journey. Left me speechless! pic.twitter.com/Vw61IKIGWr — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) February 15, 2024

I LOVED #Dune2. More focused on the love story between Paul and Chani, the stakes are higher and there’s a fascinating commentary on faith. The costumes are STUNNING, especially Florence Pugh’s. The pacing slowed down a bit nearing the final act, but is still a riveting watch. pic.twitter.com/XoSk2yDaJE — Jorgie (they/he) (@BaguetteReviews) February 15, 2024

Austin Butler is absolutely transformative, captivating & seductively evil. Yet another compelling performance from Dave Bautista. Rebecca Ferguson tears up the screen, rising to commanding power. Florence Pugh turns in career best work. (2/2) #DunePartTwo/ #Dune2 pic.twitter.com/Ay5mdqTP3Z — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 15, 2024

DUNE: PART TWO was majestic. Extremely immersive, bold, wonderful look into the life of the Fremen, full of beautiful action sequences and high-stakes drama that The Bard would love. Chalamet comes into his own here and Zendaya and Pugh kill it. #DunePartTwo pic.twitter.com/ZreNg0FDKP — Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo is one of my most anticipated movies of 2024. It exceeded my expectation. A masterpiece! Sound design and cinematography is incredible. I can’t get over how talented Timothee Chalamet is. The action sequences are epic and loud. Must be experienced in the theaters. pic.twitter.com/okdQ8kfEFg — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo is a giant epic, a masterclass of crafts from Greig Fraser’s exceptional photography to Patrice Vermette’s magnificent world building. Denis Villeneuve has delivered his magnus opus directing one of the best sci-fi films for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/Vvfs8YeFIi — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) February 15, 2024

.#Dune2 is just as good as the first film, with aces on the cast, production, score and visual effects. Timothée shines in his role, Zendaya is an equal, Austin Butler is a beast and unrecognizable, Denis Villeneuve's scope is just a wonder to watch! https://t.co/kdIlYdsjzg pic.twitter.com/bQSyiAYDuC — Wilson – BFTV (@WMorales_BFTV) February 15, 2024

DUNE: PART TWO is a triumph. Even more immense than the first, but much more intimate — Denis Villeneuve manages to streamline the more alienating second half of the book into a riveting, action-packed epic. TWO TOWERS-level mastery of battle sequences. Zendaya is the star. pic.twitter.com/gUYD6g3onN — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) February 15, 2024

Dune: Part Two is damn impressive. Villeneuve crafts some truly VISIONARY moments. Austin Butler gives a truly transformative performance (and not talking makeup either). Very moving ending. A wee bit long? Yes. Did I forget I saw it the next day? Yes. Still, gonna be massive. pic.twitter.com/ARooLrTK8z — Gregory Ellwood – The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) February 15, 2024

These types of first reactions are generally fairly positive, but in the case of Dune: Part Two, I might just believe it. Dennis Villeneuve is easily one of my favourite filmmakers working today, and I can’t wait to check this one out for myself in just a few short weeks.

As for Villeneuve, the director has said that he feels the sequel is a “ much better ” movie than the first installment. “ There’s something more alive in it, ” Villeneuve said. “ There’s a relationship to the characters. I was trying to reach for an intensity and a quality of emotions that I didn’t reach with Part One and that I did reach with Part Two. I’m not saying the film is perfect, but I’m much more happy with Part Two than I was with Part One. I can not wait to share it with the fans and the moviegoers. “

It all depends on how well Dune: Part Two performs, but Villeneuve might just return for a third and final film. He confirmed in December that the script for Dune 3 was almost complete, but that he might tackle another project before returning to Arrakis. “ I don’t know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis, ” Villeneuve said. “ I might make a detour before just to go away from the sun. For my mental sanity I might do something in between, but my dream would be to go a last time on this planet that I love. “