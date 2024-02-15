Dune: Part Two first reactions praise the film as a jaw-dropping masterpiece; is anyone surprised?

Dune: Part Two first reactions praise the much-anticipated sequel as a jaw-dropping masterpiece, but is anyone surprised?

By
Dune: Part Two, first reactions

Dune: Part Two made its world premiere in London today, and the first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel on social media are extremely positive, but I doubt that comes as a surprise to anyone.

These types of first reactions are generally fairly positive, but in the case of Dune: Part Two, I might just believe it. Dennis Villeneuve is easily one of my favourite filmmakers working today, and I can’t wait to check this one out for myself in just a few short weeks.

As for Villeneuve, the director has said that he feels the sequel is a “much better” movie than the first installment. “There’s something more alive in it,” Villeneuve said. “There’s a relationship to the characters. I was trying to reach for an intensity and a quality of emotions that I didn’t reach with Part One and that I did reach with Part Two. I’m not saying the film is perfect, but I’m much more happy with Part Two than I was with Part One. I can not wait to share it with the fans and the moviegoers.

Related
Anya Taylor-Joy confirms she’s playing a major character in Dune: Part Two after showing up at the London premiere

It all depends on how well Dune: Part Two performs, but Villeneuve might just return for a third and final film. He confirmed in December that the script for Dune 3 was almost complete, but that he might tackle another project before returning to Arrakis. “I don’t know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis,” Villeneuve said. “I might make a detour before just to go away from the sun. For my mental sanity I might do something in between, but my dream would be to go a last time on this planet that I love.

Dune: Part Two will “explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.” The film will hit theaters on March 1st.

Tags:
icon More Movie News
Dune: Part Two, first reactions
Dune: Part Two first reactions praise the film as a jaw-dropping masterpiece; is anyone surprised?
Bob Odenkirk, action movie, Normal
Bob Odenkirk on “getting his ass handed to him” once more with his latest action movie
We have compiled a list of everything we know about Twisters, the long-awaited follow-up (of sorts) to the 1996 disaster film Twister
Twisters: Everything We Know About the Sequel
Anya Taylor-Joy confirms she’s playing a major character in Dune: Part Two after showing up at the London premiere
View All

About the Author

9487 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Dune: Part Two News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles