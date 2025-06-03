Andy Samberg and Jason Momoa are joining forces for an action comedy film at Netflix

After building a rock-solid franchise foundation alongside Jack Black in A Minecraft Movie, Jason Momoa (Aquaman, See, Fast X) will join forces with Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Palm Springs) for an untitled action comedy film at Netflix. Details about the project remain scarce, though Deadline says the film’s events unfold in Hawaii.

In addition to starring in the movie, Andy Samberg’s Party Over Here and Jason Momoa’s On the Roam studios will produce. The untitled action comedy does not have a director yet. However, 11x Emmy nominee Rob Klein and eight-time nominee John Solomon are writing the script.

After showing off his dramatic chops as Davy Scherman in the Ellen Kuras-directed docudrama Lee, starring Kate Winslet as war correspondent Lee Miller, Andy Samberg wrapped production on The Roses, a dark comedy about what happens when a tinderbox of competition and resentments underneath the façade of a picture-perfect couple ignites. The Roses is the second take on the novel The War of the Roses by Warren Adler. The satirical screwball comedy stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon, Sunita Mani, Jamie Demetriou, and more.

Samberg is also getting ready to star alongside Jean Smart in 42.6 Years, a romantic comedy directed by Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow helmer Craig Gillespie. In the film, a young man cryogenically frozen for 42.6 years wakes from a failed experimental lifesaving procedure. Upon waking, he wants his girlfriend back, but he hasn’t aged a day.

According to his IMDB page, Jason Momoa will sleep when he’s dead. The man has one project after another lined up, including a role as Lobo in Craig Gillespie’s aforementioned Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. A teaser trailer for his upcoming TV mini-series, Chief of War, recently dropped online, and the show looks epic! According to reports, Momoa will star alongside Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, and Joe Anoa’i in the upcoming adaptation of Capcom’s classic fighting video game Street Fighter.

What do you think about Jason Momoa and Andy Samberg teaming up for an action comedy on Netflix? Let us know in the comments section below.