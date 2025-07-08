The Naked Gun: Andy Samberg says the reboot is “pure fun” with wall-to-wall jokes

In less than a month, the Police Squad will be back in action with the reboot/sequel of The Naked Gun, and according to Andy Samberg, the film is “pure joy,” filled with wall-to-wall jokes. Sounds good to me.
“Naked Gun is so good. It’s just pure joy. I mean, I’m biased, obviously; Akiva [Schaffer] is my guy. But everyone I’ve seen it with all walked out saying the same thing, which is, like, ‘I didn’t realize how much I missed that feeling of a pure, silly comedy that’s all jokes, wall to wall, in a theater,’” Samberg told ScreenRant. “And I went to a lot of friends and family screenings and test screenings–stuff like that. Me and Akiva are always involved in each other’s stuff, and I think he just crushed it. Liam is so funny at it; he’s so good. Pam’s so good at it. I’m really excited for them. I hope everybody goes and sees it because it’s super funny.“
As Samberg mentioned, he may be a little biased given his long-time friendship with Schaffer, but I’m keeping my fingers crossed that The Naked Gun will be fun. I think we all need a little silliness right now. In fact, that’s exactly why Liam Neeson wanted to star in the film.
“It’s funny because right before Christmas, my sons and I were looking through the Academy screeners and trying to find something silly, some silly, stupid movie that we could giggle at,” Neeson explained last year. “There was none, of course, as they were all very heavy and international. I mean, brilliant movies but all very heavy. When Seth MacFarlane approached me about it — this was about two years ago, now — I thought, yeah, I guess I could do that as long as I play it dead seriously and not try and imitate Mr. Leslie Nielsen. He was wonderful. Akiva Schaffer is directing it and he’s from the [Saturday Night Live] world. I’m looking forward to it. It’s a good script, and there’s a few laugh out loud moments in it.”
In addition to Neeson, The Naked Gun stars Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, and others. It will be released in theaters on August 1st.