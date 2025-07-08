The Naked Gun: Andy Samberg says the reboot is “pure fun” with wall-to-wall jokes

In less than a month, the Police Squad will be back in action with the reboot/sequel of The Naked Gun, and according to Andy Samberg, the film is “ pure joy, ” filled with wall-to-wall jokes. Sounds good to me.

“ Naked Gun is so good. It’s just pure joy. I mean, I’m biased, obviously; Akiva [Schaffer] is my guy. But everyone I’ve seen it with all walked out saying the same thing, which is, like, ‘I didn’t realize how much I missed that feeling of a pure, silly comedy that’s all jokes, wall to wall, in a theater,’ ” Samberg told ScreenRant. “ And I went to a lot of friends and family screenings and test screenings–stuff like that. Me and Akiva are always involved in each other’s stuff, and I think he just crushed it. Liam is so funny at it; he’s so good. Pam’s so good at it. I’m really excited for them. I hope everybody goes and sees it because it’s super funny. “

As Samberg mentioned, he may be a little biased given his long-time friendship with Schaffer, but I’m keeping my fingers crossed that The Naked Gun will be fun. I think we all need a little silliness right now. In fact, that’s exactly why Liam Neeson wanted to star in the film.

“ It’s funny because right before Christmas, my sons and I were looking through the Academy screeners and trying to find something silly, some silly, stupid movie that we could giggle at, ” Neeson explained last year. “ There was none, of course, as they were all very heavy and international. I mean, brilliant movies but all very heavy. When Seth MacFarlane approached me about it — this was about two years ago, now — I thought, yeah, I guess I could do that as long as I play it dead seriously and not try and imitate Mr. Leslie Nielsen. He was wonderful. Akiva Schaffer is directing it and he’s from the [Saturday Night Live] world. I’m looking forward to it. It’s a good script, and there’s a few laugh out loud moments in it. ”

In addition to Neeson, The Naked Gun stars Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, and others. It will be released in theaters on August 1st.