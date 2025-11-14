The Naked Gun director David Zucker on reboot: “Totally missed it”

David Zucker isn’t exactly giving the Naked Gun reboot a thumbs-up. Speaking with Woman’s World, he doubled down on his disappointment, claiming the new film tried to capture his trademark style but missed the mark entirely.

“ My brother, Jerry, and our partner, Jim Abrahams, started doing spoof comedies 50 years ago, and we originated our own style — and we did that so well that it looks easy, evidently, ” he said. “ People started copying it, like Seth MacFarlane for the new Naked Gun. He totally missed it. “

Zucker also points out that big budgets have no place in comedy. “ You shouldn’t spend too much money on comedies, and one of our rules is about technical pizzazz, ” he said. “ Big budgets and comedy are opposites, and in the new Naked Gun, you could see that they spent a lot of money on scenes full of technical pizzazz while trying to copy our style. “

The budget for the Naked Gun reboot was reportedly around $42 million. The original had a budget of $14.5 million in 1988, which comes to around $38 million in 2025 dollars. Not too much difference. “ Everybody’s in it for the money now, and that feels like the only reason why they wanted to do a new Naked Gun, ” Zucker said.

The last time Zucker commented on the reboot, he said he wouldn’t be watching it. “ I’m not gonna see it, but I don’t see any of the sequels that were of my material done by other people, and that’s fine, ” he said. “ I’ve told Akiva that I have no intention to see it. He actually invited me to come see an early cut of it, but I told him there’s nothing I could do to help because it really isn’t what I would have done. That’s not to say that he didn’t actually end up doing a good movie. But I don’t think I could help with that. “

Our own Chris Bumbray said he had more fun watching The Naked Gun than anything in a long time. “ Some might say The Naked Gun is stupid — and that’s exactly the point, ” he wrote. “ It’s stupid like a fox, and also really funny. It’s probably the best movie of its kind since Hot Shots: Part Deux, and honestly, I think I laughed more at this than I did watching The Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.