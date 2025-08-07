The Naked Gun director took visual inspiration from one particular James Bond movie

During the pandemic, The Naked Gun director Akiva Schaffer watched a lot of action movies with his friend Matt Bettinelli-Olpin (Ready or Not), including a rewatch of the entire James Bond franchise. In a recent episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers podcast, Schaffer explained that one Bond movie in particular helped shape the visual style of his Naked Gun movie.

“ You know what movie I kind of — not discovered, but that I realized was like the perfect sweet spot — was Tomorrow Never Dies, ” Schaffer said. “ Me and Matt watched every James Bond movie in order, and when it got to Tomorrow Never Dies, it was like the old way jumped forward — it became a modern movie. Like even the surround sound on my TV came alive. And all those movies were shot on 35 millimeter, but before you could color time them in a computer and crush all the blacks, so the atmosphere is still there, but they’re gorgeously shot. They look amazing by today’s standards, but they also give you a hint of nostalgia. “

Schaffer didn’t want to go with the look of more recent action movies, such as the John Wick franchise, but he also didn’t want The Naked Gun “ to look like some sh**y over-lit comedy that has no point of view. “