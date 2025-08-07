Movie News

The Naked Gun director took visual inspiration from one particular James Bond movie

By
Posted 44 minutes ago
The Naked Gun, James BondThe Naked Gun, James Bond

During the pandemic, The Naked Gun director Akiva Schaffer watched a lot of action movies with his friend Matt Bettinelli-Olpin (Ready or Not), including a rewatch of the entire James Bond franchise. In a recent episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers podcast, Schaffer explained that one Bond movie in particular helped shape the visual style of his Naked Gun movie.

You know what movie I kind of — not discovered, but that I realized was like the perfect sweet spot — was Tomorrow Never Dies,” Schaffer said. “Me and Matt watched every James Bond movie in order, and when it got to Tomorrow Never Dies, it was like the old way jumped forward — it became a modern movie. Like even the surround sound on my TV came alive. And all those movies were shot on 35 millimeter, but before you could color time them in a computer and crush all the blacks, so the atmosphere is still there, but they’re gorgeously shot. They look amazing by today’s standards, but they also give you a hint of nostalgia.

Schaffer didn’t want to go with the look of more recent action movies, such as the John Wick franchise, but he also didn’t want The Naked Gunto look like some sh**y over-lit comedy that has no point of view.

Related
The Naked Gun writers discuss how they wanted to address O.J. Simpson in the new film

The Naked Gun reboot is now playing in theaters, earning rave reviews and a decent debut at the box office. Although David Zucker, director of the original film, still doesn’t plan on watching it. Could this success pave the way for the return of the spoof comedy? I hope so. Our own Chris Bumbray said he had more fun watching The Naked Gun than anything in a long time. “Some might say The Naked Gun is stupid — and that’s exactly the point,” he wrote. “It’s stupid like a fox, and also really funny. It’s probably the best movie of its kind since Hot Shots: Part Deux, and honestly, I think I laughed more at this than I did watching The Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Source: Lonely Island With Seth Meyers (via MovieMaker)
Tags: ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,061 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest The Naked Gun (2025) News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Mortal Kombat 2
  3. Weapons
  4. Tron: Ares
  5. Predator: Badlands
  6. Nobody 2
  7. The Toxic Avenger
  8. The Smashing Machine
  9. The Black Phone 2
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!