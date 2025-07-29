The first reactions to The Naked Gun hit social media

The original Naked Gun is a sacred movie for many. It almost seems like an impossible task to tread the line between stupid and clever humor, which the ZAZ group (Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, David Zucker) perfected many years ago with their Kentucky Fried Theater group. Add to that the dry delivery, which was perfected by former dramatic actor Leslie Nielsen. After his straight-faced, hilarious appearances in Life’s Too Short and Ted 2, Liam Neeson seemed to be a natural choice to take up the role of Frank Drebin, but it can also fall apart so easily (see the later Leslie Nielsen, non-Naked Gun comedies).

The Naked Gun, which is directed by The Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer and produced by Family Guy’s Seth MacFarlane, has had its premiere and the reactions from social media are in, including our own Chris Bumbray, who has said, “#NakedGun is really damn funny. It’s hard to pull off dopey comedy like this, and this is the best film of its type since… I dunno… maybe Hot Shots Part Deux? Neeson, Anderson, Huston, Hauser – they all nail it and there’s one KILLER joke I’m shocked they left in.”

Junior Felix of The Hashtag Show says Pamela Anderson comes away with the film, “The Naked Gun is THE fully loaded, gut busting comedy we NEED right now. Joke after Joke had my theater laughing hysterically for 85 minutes and it was truly glorious. Liam Neeson is PERFECT! But it’s Pam Anderson that steals this romp. #NakedGun”

Robert W Prentice of Three If By Space was somewhat skeptical going in, as he writes, “Just saw The Naked Gun with Liam Neeson. I had mixed feelings going into this. I am happy to say I was delighted with the outcome. The perfect blend of puns, humor, and comedic timing, and outright silliness of it. I miss movies like this. #NakedGun”

Just saw The Naked Gun with Liam Neeson. I had mixed feelings going into this.



The Movie Death Blows account reacted by saying, “I’m still laughing my ass off after that @NakedGunMovie is one of the funniest movies I’ve seen in a theater. Just 85 minutes of pure hilariousness & parody nonsense. Liam Neeson should legitimately be in contention for Best Actor that’s how good he was. #NakedGun”

Katcy Stephan of Variety says this new installment has the same spirit, “The Naked Gun is so deliciously stupid, and I mean that as the highest compliment. Very true to the spirit of the Leslie Nielsen movies I grew up loving. #NakedGun”

If you’re looking for any kind of criticism, Nick van Dinther says the movie may be too attached to some jokes, but still enjoyed it immensely, as he said, “Despite getting too attached to some jokes, THE NAKED GUN fits well in the franchise. Neeson & Anderson channel the vibe of the original while making this their own & keeping the laughs fairly consistent. Gimme more Frank Drebin Jr… & a coffee. #NakedGun”

Griffin Schiller had a lot to say about his reaction to the film as he posted, “#NakedGun is the funniest movie I’ve seen in over a decade! Had me laughing to the point of tears MULTIPLE times. A brilliant reclamation of the American comedy that exposes the absurdity of 00s nostalgia (culturally and in attitude) while also finding witty new ways to hilariously parody the exhausted, gritty reboot era. The art of lampooning has never been more back with mile-a-minute jokes, Spongebob ass bits, that all land delivered with unreal conviction by Liam Neeson. There’s like a 5-minute detour in the middle that fully devolves into a Lonely Island sketch, and it’s the greatest thing ever.”