The Naked Gun gets a little spicy and joins OnlyFans a week before release

Posted 3 hours ago

With just a week left before The Naked Gun struts into theaters, the film is heating things up by joining OnlyFans. Somewhere in the great beyond, Leslie Nielsen is proud, confused, and probably uploading feet pics as we speak.

As you might imagine, the puns come fast and furious. You can check out a few examples below, and be sure to subscribe to the film’s OnlyFans page for even more.

The Naked Gun OnlyFans
The Naked Gun OnlyFans

Our own JimmyO has already seen the film and LOVED it. “Holy hell, The Naked Gun is the funniest flick I’ve seen for a while,” he said. “Liam Neeson is so freaking perfect as Frank Drebin Jr. and the comedic chemistry he shares the Pamela Anderson is absolutely wonderful. Ms. Anderson is an exceptionally funny comic actress! One sequence in particular had me in tears, laughing so hard. You can see part of it in the trailer. But the compact 85 minute runtime makes this an enjoyable watch from start to finish. It’s consistently funny!

Some pure silliness sounds like just what the doctor ordered. In fact, that’s why Liam Neeson wanted to star in the film.

It’s funny because right before Christmas, my sons and I were looking through the Academy screeners and trying to find something silly, some silly, stupid movie that we could giggle at,” Neeson explained last year. “There was none, of course, as they were all very heavy and international. I mean, brilliant movies but all very heavy. When Seth MacFarlane approached me about it — this was about two years ago, now — I thought, yeah, I guess I could do that as long as I play it dead seriously and not try and imitate Mr. Leslie Nielsen. He was wonderful. Akiva Schaffer is directing it and he’s from the [Saturday Night Live] world. I’m looking forward to it. It’s a good script, and there’s a few laugh out loud moments in it.

In addition to Neeson, The Naked Gun stars Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, and others. It will be released in theaters on August 1st.

