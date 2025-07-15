First reactions: Yes, The Naked Gun is as hilarious as we hoped! 

Hype has been nothing but strong for the upcoming fourth movie in The Naked Gun series. And now that embargos have lifted following a screening this week, we now know that the comedy is just as arresting as we hoped. Check out some of the first reactions to The Naked Gun below!

But first, let’s start with our own JimmyO, who caught The Naked Gun screening and had, in part, this to say in his initial reaction: “Holy hell, The Naked Gun is the funniest flick I’ve seen for a while. Liam Neeson is so freaking perfect as Frank Drebin Jr. and the comedic chemistry he shares the Pamela Anderson is absolutely wonderful. Ms. Anderson is an exceptionally funny comic actress! One sequence in particular had me in tears, laughing so hard. You can see part of it in the trailer. But the compact 85 minute runtime makes this an enjoyable watch from start to finish. It’s consistently funny!”

Our own @jimmytotheo saw #thenakedgun and had this to say:



"My thoughts? Holy hell, The Naked Gun is the funniest flick I’ve seen for a while. Liam Neeson is so freaking perfect as Frank Drebin Jr. and the comedic chemistry he shares the Pamela Anderson is absolutely wonderful.… pic.twitter.com/aYwpKtu2pp July 15, 2025

That’s enough to sell me (as if I needed it!), but let’s check out some of the other social media first reactions to The Naked Gun:

‘The Naked Gun’ is so deliciously stupid, and I mean that as the highest compliment. Very true to the spirit of the Leslie Nielsen movies I grew up loving. #NakedGun pic.twitter.com/RXbSSIPVr5 — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) July 15, 2025

I saw The Naked Gun and I can now say they ARE making them like they used to! There are so many great jokes in this and you can tell the filmmakers had so much fun making an actual comedy movie. #NakedGun pic.twitter.com/uPWtfM1dE2 — Jeffrey Vega (@jeffreyvega) July 15, 2025

Like its predecessors, reactions indicate that The Naked Gun clearly makes good use of its brisk runtime, sticking the landing in its mere 85 minutes, a spot-on runtime for a comedy, but how often do we see the genre stopping when it should?

We all kind of had an idea that The Naked Gun would be living up to the excitement surrounding it — come on, you can’t have trailers and posters that are that damn funny and clever without the movie itself being pure comedy. But with so much positive word coming from the first reactions out of the screening, The Naked Gun has somehow jumped even further ahead in our lineup of most anticipated movies for the rest of the summer. Fortunately, we don’t have that much longer to wait, as The Naked Gun pulls into theaters on August 1st.

I bow to no man in my adoration of the original NAKED GUN, so I’m glad to report that the new one is fantastic. If there was any justice in the world, Liam Neeson would get an Oscar. Smart and hilarious from beginning to end. — Jim Hemphill (@JimmyHemphill) July 15, 2025

What do you make of the first reactions to The Naked Gun? Are you surprised that it seems to be working so well with audiences? Are you going to check it out on opening weekend? Let us know below!