Movie News

Liam Neeson doesn’t see The Naked Gun 5 in the lineup

By
Posted 5 hours ago
naked gun 5naked gun 5

Worldwide, The Naked Gun will have recouped its $42 million budget by its second weekend. And with the movie being one of the best-reviewed of the year and generating a refreshed interest in slapstick comedy, we have to wonder if there will be a Naked Gun 5. But from the files of Liam Neeson, that seems unlikely.

Liam Neeson recently told Newsweek that The Naked Gun 5 isn’t in the cards, no matter how well it fares at the box office. “I think it’s a one-off, yeah. And if it succeeds, good.”

While those that have dug The Naked Gun so far (and we loved it, giving it an 8/10, quite rare for a comedy) might be disheartened to hear Neeson shoot down the idea for The Naked Gun 5, he has a point that we have to celebrate it doing so well with audiences. Hell, even David Zucker – who co-created the original series and has been the most vocal opponent of the fourth movie – has championed its success. As he put it, “I’m excited about it because it just shows that there’s a strong market for comedy in movie theaters, and spoof in particular. People are liking it, which is great. I really like the director, and I just couldn’t wish him more well…”

Of course, the concept of this year’s The Naked Gun being a “one-off” is a bit of a misnomer, as Neeson most certainly means this is a “one-off” in terms of the franchise being brought back. Before this, there were three movies (including the lesser but not outright lousy The Naked Gun 33 ⅓: The Final Insult) and the short-lived Police Squad!, which still stands as one of the funniest shows ever, and that it marked itself as such in just six episodes says something. Tracking-wise, this summer’s The Naked Gun is already a little under halfway to the lifetime box office take of the highest-grossing movie in the series, The Naked Gun 2 ½: The Smell of Fear.

Do you want there to be a Naked Gun 5? Do you think the franchise could continue with Liam Neeson as the lead? Let us know below!

Source: Newsweek
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Mathew Plale
News Editor
2,954 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 12 Angry Men, 2001: A Space Odyssey, All the President’s Men, read more Almost Famous, Annie Hall, Bicycle Thieves, Carnal Knowledge, Cinema Paradiso, Dick Tracy, Double Indemnity, Halloween, Harold and Maude, In Bruges The Killing, Magnolia, Minnie and Moskowtiz, Modern Times, Paris, Texas, Rosemary’s Baby, Taxi Driver

Likes: Film history, movie marathons, top 5 lists, black coffee, the Muppets, read more ‘90s alternative, New Hollywood, Groucho, Zevon, that picture of Dalí walking an anteater

Latest The Naked Gun (2025) News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Mortal Kombat 2
  3. Weapons
  4. Tron: Ares
  5. Predator: Badlands
  6. Nobody 2
  7. The Toxic Avenger
  8. The Smashing Machine
  9. The Black Phone 2
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!