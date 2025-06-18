Anima: Sydney Chandler and Takehiro Hira star in sci-fi road trip movie

Many fans of the sci-fi genre are looking forward to seeing the sci-fi horror Alien franchise continue on the small screen with the “FX on Hulu” TV series called Alien: Earth, which stars Sydney Chandler and is coming our way from Fargo creator Noah Hawley. The 8-episode first season of the show is set to debut with two episodes on Tuesday, August 12, at 8 p.m. ET on Hulu and the FX linear channel, and via Disney+ internationally – and before we get to the premiere date, Chandler has already started working on another genre project, a sci-fi road trip movie called Anima . In this film, she will be sharing the screen with Emmy-nominated Shōgun star Takehiro Hira.

The narrative feature directorial debut of documentarian Brian Tetsuro Ivie (Emanuel), who also wrote the screenplay, Anima tells the story of an impulsive young woman and a reclusive older man who launch on a poignant cross‑country road trip. Their mission: to preserve his failing consciousness via an experimental memory‑upload procedure at a cutting‑edge facility.

Filming is already underway on Anima, which is being produced by the celluloid-only outfit Kebrado and Fieldhouse Pictures. Ivie is producing the film alongside Harrison Allen and Gregory Daniel King for Kebrado; Kimberly Atwood and Atty Cleworth for Fieldhouse Pictures; Alexander Lycette and Chloe Rahal for Gilbara; and Jason Pamer and Brev Moss. Moss also worked with Ivie to craft the story.

Ivie told Deadline, “ I’ve always loved road movies and I’m very thankful to have two brilliant actors on the journey with me. I really think people will be surprised by where the story goes. ” Atwood added, “ Anima is a dream realized on so many levels. The team – both in front of and behind the camera – represents some of the most fearless, talented, and innovative voices working today. It’s the kind of film audiences around the world are yearning for: commercially compelling, emotionally authentic, and unwavering in its artistic vision. “

Does Anima sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Sydney Chandler / Takehiro Hira / Brian Tetsuro Ivie sci-fi road trip movie by leaving a comment below.