Anima: Lili Taylor, Tom McCarthy, & more join Sydney Chandler and Takehiro Hira in sci-fi road trip movie

Posted 6 hours ago
Lili Taylor, Tom McCarthy, and more have joined the cast of the sci-fi road trip movie Anima, starring Sydney Chandler and Takehiro HiraLili Taylor, Tom McCarthy, and more have joined the cast of the sci-fi road trip movie Anima, starring Sydney Chandler and Takehiro Hira

Many fans of the sci-fi genre are looking forward to seeing the sci-fi horror Alien franchise continue on the small screen with the “FX on Hulu” TV series called Alien: Earth, which stars Sydney Chandler and is coming our way from Fargo creator Noah Hawley. The 8-episode first season of the show is set to debut with two episodes on Tuesday, August 12, at 8 p.m. ET on Hulu and the FX linear channel, and via Disney+ internationally – and before we get to the premiere date, Chandler has already started working on another genre project, a sci-fi road trip movie called Anima. We’ve previously heard that she will be sharing the screen with Emmy-nominated Shōgun star Takehiro Hira in this film, and now Deadline has broken the news that they’re joined in the cast by three-time Emmy nominee Lili Taylor (American Crime), Marin Ireland (Dope Thief), Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black), and Oscar winner Tom McCarthy, who directed and co-wrote the Best Picture winner Spotlight.

The narrative feature directorial debut of documentarian Brian Tetsuro Ivie (Emanuel), who also wrote the screenplay, Anima tells the story of an impulsive young woman and a reclusive older man who launch on a poignant cross‑country road trip. Their mission: to preserve his failing consciousness via an experimental memory‑upload procedure at a cutting‑edge facility. 

Filming is already underway on Anima, which is being produced by the celluloid-only outfit Kebrado and Fieldhouse Pictures. Ivie is producing the film alongside Harrison Allen and Gregory Daniel King for Kebrado; Kimberly Atwood and Atty Cleworth for Fieldhouse Pictures; Alexander Lycette and Chloe Rahal for Gilbara; and Jason Pamer and Brev Moss. Moss also worked with Ivie to craft the story.

Ivie told Deadline, “When I was writing Anima, I would often come back to films like The Station Agent and Say Anything to remind myself of a tone I’d always loved. And now to work with Tom McCarthy and Lili Taylor, two of the geniuses behind those films, is incredible to me. Marin Ireland and Maria Dizzia have also been giants of the indie space for so many years. I really can’t wait for the world to see what we’ve created together.

Does Anima sound interesting to you? What do you think of Lili Taylor, Marin Ireland, Maria Dizzia, and Tom McCarthy joining the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

