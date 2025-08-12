The creators of Wednesday are working on an animated Addams Family movie

Back in 2019, directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon teamed with MGM to deliver an animated feature based on the Addams Family characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. The movie was successful enough to spawn a sequel that was released in 2021. MGM has since been purchased by Amazon – and now it has been revealed that Amazon MGM is looking to reboot the animated side of the Addams Family franchise, and to get things rolling they have turned to a creative team that is very familiar with the Addamses: Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the creators of Netflix’s hit Addams Family series Wednesday!

During an interview on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, Gough confirmed that the animated Addams Family movie they have in development is not connected to the 2019 and 2021 animated movies, and it’s also not connected to Wednesday. It’s an entirely separate project that just happens to involve the same familiar characters.

Gough said, “ We’re working on it with Amazon MGM and with Kevin Miserocchi who runs the Addams Foundation, he knew Charles Addams and the keeper of the Addams flame, and with (producers) Gail Berman and John Glickman. We’re rebooting the animated film franchise. So it won’t have anything to do with the two films before it, nor is it connected with this show. It will be a brand new Addams feature. There’s not really much we can say about it, because it’s in the very early stages. “

Wednesday comes to us from Millar Gough Ink, Tim Burton Productions, Toluca Pictures, and MGM Television, and is described as a comedic, supernaturally-infused coming-of-age series that follows the teenage girl’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the town, and solve a mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new relationships at Nevermore. Snap snap. Season 2 of the show just premiered on August 6th, with more episodes to follow on September 3rd. Here’s the synopsis: Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.

Netflix has ordered a third season of the show, so Gough and Millar will be working on Wednesday season 3 (and maybe a spin-off) while developing their animated Addams Family feature.

Are you interested in seeing an animated Addams Family movie that comes from the creators of Wednesday but isn’t connected to Wednesday? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.