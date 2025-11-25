Eva Green will play Aunt Ophelia in Wednesday season 3

Season 2 of Netflix’s hit Addams Family series Wednesday recently played out on the streaming service, with the first batch of episodes dropping in August and the rest following in September. Before the season even premiered, Netflix had already ordered a third season of the show – and now, Deadline reports that Eva Green has signed on to play Aunt Ophelia, the sister of Wednesday’s mother Morticia, in season 3!

On the classic sitcom version of The Addams Family, Ophelia was presented as being the opposite of Morticia: a cheerful blonde. That’s not Wednesday‘s approach. References to her on the show have set her up as a troubled psychic who was committed to a psychiatric hospital. In the final moments of season 2, she was shown to be locked in a cell beneath her mother’s house, and she had written “Wednesday Must Die” on the wall in her own blood. So there has been quite a build-up to this character’s season 3 appearance.

Wednesday comes to us from Millar Gough Ink, Tim Burton Productions, Toluca Pictures, and MGM Television, and is described as a comedic, supernaturally-infused coming-of-age series that follows the teenage girl’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the town, and solve a mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new relationships at Nevermore. Snap snap. Here’s the season 2 synopsis: Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.

Jenna Ortega plays the title character and beyond Wednesday, other members of the Addams Family include Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Gomez and Morticia, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, and Joanna Lumley as Grandmama.

Eva Green is best known for breaking James Bond’s heart in Casino Royale, but she has also worked with Tim Burton multiple times. Their previous collaborations: Dark Shadows, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, and Dumbo. With Aunt Ophelia sure to be a strange and threatening addition to Wednesday season 3, Eva Green is the perfect choice to bring the character to life.

What do you think of Eva Green joining Wednesday season 3 as Aunt Ophelia? Let us know by leaving a comment below.