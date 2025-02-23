Anora leads Independent Spirit Award with 3 wins including Best Feature

Anora won Best Feature, Best Director and Best Lead Performance, landing three wins out of five nominations at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Heading towards next month’s Academy Awards, Sean Baker’s Anora has been on a complete rebound, taking over awards season via the WGA, DGA and PGA. Now, it has added the Independent Spirit Awards to that list, taking home three at yesterday’s ceremony: Best Feature, Best Director for Baker and Best Lead Performance for Mikey Madison. Going in, it co-led the nominees with five, tying with I Saw the TV Glow.

Check out the full list of winners from the 40th Independent Spirit Awards below:

Best Feature: Anora

Best First Feature: Didi

John Cassavetes Award: Girls Will Be Girls

Best Director: Sean Baker, Anora

Best Screenplay: Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Best First Screenplay: Sean Wang, Dìdi

Best Lead Performance: Mikey Madison, Anora

Best Supporting Performance: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best Breakthrough Performance: Maisy Stella, My Old Ass

Best Cinematography: Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys

Best Editing: Hansjörg Weissbrich, September 5

Robert Altman Award: His Three Daughters

Best Documentary: No Other Land

Best International Film: Flow

Producers Award: Sarah Winshall, I Saw the TV Glow

Someone to Watch Award: Sarah Friedland, director of Familiar Touch

Truer Than Fiction Award: Rachel Elizabeth Seed, director of A Photographic Memory

On the television front, Shōgun had yet another great night of awards wins, but it was Netflix’s Baby Reindeer that proved dominant, taking home three, which is actually the most any show has ever won ever since the Independent Spirit Awards started recognizing TV in 2021. Check out the small but complete list of TV winners below:

Best New Scripted Series: Shōgun

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series: Hollywood Black

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series: Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series: How to Die Alone

Anora might not seem like the most conventional film to win big at the Oscars but after its latest win at the Independent Spirit Awards over the weekend, it has just the sort of momentum it needs. Granted, Academy voting closed last week, but Anora has been picking up steam in a serious way ever since Emilia Pérez took a dive.

What do you think of this year’s Independent Spirit Award winners?