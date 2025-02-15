Netflix finally comments on Emilia Perez’s Oscar fall

Never in recent memory has a movie bungled its Best Picture chances quite like Emilia Pérez. Some have lost their steam through the months-long awards season, but only Emilia Pérez’s slip has fallen on one person: its star, Karla Sofía Gascón, whose resurfaced tweets that were rightly deemed full of bigotry and hate came back to haunt not only her, but the film itself. Now, Netflix is finally commenting on the backlash and where the movie stands ahead of next month’s Oscars.

Appearing on The Town podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter), Netflix’s CCO Bela Bejaria said, “I think it’s really a bummer for the 100 incredibly talented people who made an amazing movie. And if you look at the nominations, and all of this awards love that it’s received, I think it’s such a bummer that it distracted from that. It really has kind of taken the conversation in a different way [from] this incredible movie that Jacques Audiard — who is an incredible director — has made. It really is a bummer for a lot of the people, like [co-stars] Zoe [Saldaña] and Selena [Gomez]. And in our awards team did an incredible campaign for that movie.”

Emilia Pérez is nominated for 13 Academy Awards, a staggering number that puts it in the company of Gone with the Wind, Forrest Gump and The Fellowship of the Ring. And while it seemed like Emilia Pérez was well on its way to taking home Best Picture – especially after nabbing a top honor at the Golden Globes – once Gascón’s tweets came out a few weeks later, the movie’s chances were dead. At this point, the actress has been completely distanced from what remains of the campaign.

While the SAG and BAFTAs will give us a definitive picture for what will win big at the Oscars, right now it’s looking like Sean Baker’s Anora is in the most comfortable spot, having taken both the DGA and PGA Awards.

So what will Emilia Pérez go home with? If I had to predict, it’s only taking two of its 13 nominations, with only one I’d really call a guarantee: Best Original Song for “El Mal”. Zoe Saldaña is in a good spot to take home Best Supporting Actress, although this would partly be due to category fraud, as she absolutely belongs in the lead actress category, which she wouldn’t have as clean of a shot at winning. At the same time, if anyone is going to stop her it’s going to be Ariana Grande for Wicked.