Ansel Elgort is tapped to lead the thriller Faster Than Horses, which will be produced by Bear Grylls

Baby Driver and Tokyo Vice star Ansel Elgort will be starring in an upcoming survival thriller from reality show survival host Bear Grylls. The Hollywood Reporter says that Elgort has signed on for Faster Than Horses, which features him as a marathon runner who has been suddenly thrust into the fight of his life. The film comes from documentary filmmaker James Erskine, known for projects like Billie and The End of the Storm. Grylls is on board as a producer of the film. The movie is currently in pre-production and Upgrade Productions, the studio handling international sales, is set to pitch the project to international buyers at the American Film Market in Las Vegas next week.

According to THR, the synopsis says the film is “inspired by a true story and based on an article by Hampton Sides, follows a former Olympic runner who attempts a return to glory in the world’s toughest footrace, the Marathon des Sables, a series of back-to-back marathons across the Sahara Desert. When a devastating sandstorm engulfs the race, he finds himself lost in the Sahara Desert and locked in a ten-day battle for survival.”

James Erskine had co-wrote the script with Michael Mul and Chris Mul. Grylls will be producing through The Natural Studios company alongside Delbert Shoopman, Ben Grass and Michael Pugliese of Running Tiger Films and Stuart Sutherland of Celtic Arabia. Additionally, Jonathan Kier and Matt Brodlie from Upgrade will serve on the film as executive producers.

Erskine said in a statement, “Since first hearing this story, I’ve been mesmerized by it and am thrilled to now be bringing it to screen.” He says the project is “a powerful story of struggle and redemption set against some of the most dramatic landscapes on earth.” Meanwhile, Bear Grylls said in a statement, “I’ve known this story for many years and am so excited to be part of the team bringing it to life. Ansel’s portrayal of a man fighting against impossible odds to survive, both physically and emotionally, will grip audiences…The story is mind-blowing.”



