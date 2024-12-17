If You Could See Me Now: Ansel Elgort and Catherine Hardwicke partner for an adaptation of Cecelia Ahern’s invisible friend drama

Ansel Elgort and director Catherine Hardwicke team for and adaptation of the romantic drama If You Could See Me Now.

Ansel Elgort (Tokyo Vice, Baby Driver) and Catherine Hardwicke (Point Break, The Hurt Locker) are letting their imaginations run wild as they partner for an adaptation of Cecelia Ahern’s novel If You Could See Me Now. Ahern’s book tells the touching story of an unlikely romance between a woman with the world’s weight on her shoulders and her imaginary friend, Ivan.

Here’s a synopsis for Cecelia Adhern’s If You Could See Me Now novel courtesy of Amazon:

What if love was right there in front of you – you just couldn’t see it? Elizabeth Egan is too busy for friends. As a reluctant mother to her sister Saoirse’s young son Luke and with her own business to run, every precious moment is made to count.

But with Saoirse crashing in and out of their lives, leaving both her sister and her son reeling, Luke and Elizabeth are desperately in need of some magic. Enter Ivan. Wild, spontaneous and always looking for adventure, in no time at all Ivan has changed Elizabeth in ways she could never have imagined. But is Ivan too good to be true? Has Elizabeth opened her heart only to risk it being broken again?

Catherine Cort will write the adaptation of Ahern’s If You Could See Me Now, with Robert Julzer and Simon Brooks producing.

After starring alongside Ken Watanabe and Rachel Keller in Max’s Tokyo Vice, Ansel Elgort is preparing to star in Faster Than Horses, the biographical thriller produced by Bear Grylls. Yes, that Bear Grylls. Faster Than Horses tells the story of a former Olympic runner who attempts a comeback in the grueling Marathon des Sables across the Sahara. After a devastating sandstorm strands him, he fights for survival for 10 days instead of achieving victory.

Meanwhile, Catherine Hardwicke is in pre-production for two projects, including Heathen and A French Pursuit. Heathen is an adaptation of the Vault comic book series created by Natascha Alterici. It centers on Aydis, a young female Viking, a warrior, an outcast, and a self-proclaimed “heathen.” Born into a time of warfare, suffering, and subjugation of women, she is on a mission to end the oppressive reign of the god king Odin. Meanwhile, A French Pursuit stars Toni Collette and tells the story of British art teacher Zoe Turner’s romantic getaway plans, which are shattered when rebel Jean-Louis disappears. With donkey Napoleon’s help, Zoe pursues Jean-Louis through the scenic Cévennes, encountering new friends and challenges.

