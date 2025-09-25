Anthony Carrigan joins the Spaceballs sequel along with George Wyner as production hits ludicrous speed

Josh Gad is set to star in a Spaceballs sequel directed by Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) for Amazon MGM Studios. Gad also co-wrote the script with Benji Samit (Detective Pikachu) and Dan Hernandez (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem) and is producing the project alongside Mel Brooks. Plot details for Spaceballs 2 are being kept under wraps at this time. The original 1987 movie starred Bill Pullman as Lone Star, John Candy as Barg, Daphne Zuniga as Princess Vespa, Rick Moranis as Lord Dark Helmet, and Mel Brooks as President Skroob and Yogurt.

Deadline reports that production for the Spaceballs sequel is now underway, and there are two additional pieces of casting news. Anthony Carrigan, who broke out in HBO’s Barry, had a supporting role in 2020’s Bill and Ted Face the Music and was recently seen in Superman, will be joining the Star Wars parodying comedy. George Wyner of A Serious Man also joins the production to reprise his role as Colonel Sandurz. Along with the start of production, Deadline has also passed along a released picture of the table read for the script, which mirrors a similar promotion for J.J. Abrams’ The Force Awakens. Mel joins via Zoom, and hilariously, there’s even a chair for a pizza, which means Pizza the Hut (or relative) may be making a return.

Described as “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film,” the Spaceballs sequel will also see the return of Bill Pullman as Lone Starr, Daphne Zuniga as Princess Vespa, and Mel Brooks as Yogurt. New additions include Gad, Keke Palmer, and Lewis Pullman, who will naturally play the son of Lone Starr and Princess Vespa. The film has been slated for a 2027 release. Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) will direct from a script by Gad, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez.

Gad has teased that the script has garnered a lot of positive feedback, saying, “Everybody who’s read it has been blown away. The process of working on this with and alongside Mel Brooks has been one of the highlights of my career.” He also teased having Rick Moranis, saying, “Well, I am not going to comment on whether or not Rick Moranis is returning, but hypothetically, if he were to return, I would say it’s because Rick would have felt like this was a project worthy of his return.” Gad also said, “So watch this space. But what I can say is it is surreal. It’s surreal because I grew up with Spaceballs and when the movie was prophesized in the first film, when Yogurt says, ‘God willing, we’ll all meet again in Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money,’ I, like everyone else, was just anticipating that that would happen sooner than 40 years later.“