Apollo 13: Ron Howard’s greatest film?

Let’s flashback to the summer of ’95 when movies were more than flicks—they were cultural events, grand spectacles that had everyone buzzing. That year, theaters were ablaze with standout blockbusters that defined the summer movie season. Michael Bay’s explosive Bad Boys kicked off the buddy cop genre into high gear with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence turning the charm up to eleven. Then there was Die Hard with a Vengeance, where Bruce Willis teamed up with Samuel L. Jackson in a thrilling game of cat and mouse through the streets of New York, which, for my money, is the best of the bunch. But let’s save that for another day. Even Disney threw its hat in the ring with Pocahontas, captivating audiences with its lush animation and heartfelt storytelling.

In this arena of heavyweights, Apollo 13 carved out its niche, offering a different kind of thrill. This film wasn’t just about explosions and chases—it was a high-stakes drama grounded in real events, a testament to human ingenuity and resilience. Steering this cinematic vessel was none other than Ron Howard, a director who had solidified himself as a powerhouse in the 80s but truly came into his own in the 90s.

Howard wasn’t just any filmmaker; he was a maestro of mainstream cinema. Coming off hits like Parenthood (which we dug into last week), Backdraft, The Paper, Far and Away, and later Ransom, Howard had a knack for taking stories, no matter how grand or intimate, and turning them into visual feasts that resonated deeply with audiences. By the time Apollo 13 rolled around, his reputation was that of a director who could do no wrong—a magician who could conjure up box office gold while delivering critically acclaimed narratives.

So, when Apollo 13 blasted onto screens, it wasn’t just another movie; it was an event—a nail-biting, edge-of-your-seat thriller that promised to take audiences on a rollercoaster ride through one of NASA’s most infamous missions. And boy, did it deliver. But does it stand up amongst the full-blown spectacles we have today? With another blockbuster season upon us, the timing felt ripe to revisit one of the gems of my youth.

SET-UP

As a kid in the 90s, going to the theater was a weekly ritual for me. Sometimes, I was taken by my mother, and other times, I was dropped off. On one hot summer day in July 1995, there were two movies on my radar: The Indian in the Cupboard and a movie about a doomed space mission. Okay, yes, the young skater in me wanted to see Kids as well, but there was no chance in hell I was allowed to see it. After checking out the first of my double feature, I stepped out of the world of Omri and his magical cupboard and into Ron Howard’s edge-of-your-seat marvel. After the credits rolled, it was clear which film won the day. Since then, there’s no doubt in my mind I saw Apollo 13 more than Frank Oz’s flick, but after the 90s, my viewings had become lost in space.

REVIEW

Apollo 13 is a cinematic adaptation of “Lost Moon,” the riveting book by astronaut Jim Lovell and journalist Jeffrey Kluger, chronicling the harrowing 1970 Apollo 13 mission. Originally set to be the third lunar landing, the mission morphed into a desperate struggle for survival after an oxygen tank explosion left the spacecraft crippled. Howard’s film brings this saga to life with meticulous detail, capturing the intense reality of space exploration’s challenges and triumphs. Tom Hanks steps into the boots of Jim Lovell, grounding the film in an authentic, deeply human experience.

Howard and his crew went all-in on authenticity, collaborating closely with NASA and consulting the astronauts involved. The film’s dedication to realism is etched into every frame, from the spacecraft’s interiors to the bustling mission control room, transporting audiences back to 1970. This commitment to detail isn’t just a backdrop—it’s the bedrock that makes the drama all the more compelling and immersive.

Tom Hanks delivers a performance for the ages as Commander Jim Lovell. Hanks embodies Lovell with a calm, steadfast resolve that’s nuanced and deeply human. Hanks’ portrayal makes Lovell a relatable hero, the kind of guy you want in charge when the chips are down.

Kevin Bacon’s portrayal of astronaut Jack Swigert brings a different flavor to the mix. Initially part of the backup crew, Bacon’s Swigert transforms from the new guy trying to fit in into an indispensable team player. Bill Paxton’s portrayal of Fred Haise is equally compelling, particularly in depicting Haise’s physical and emotional struggles. Paxton’s performance is raw and visceral, capturing Haise’s grit as he battles both illness and fear.

Gary Sinise, as Ken Mattingly, and Ed Harris, as Flight Director Gene Kranz, round out this stellar cast. Sinise’s grounded Mattingly, sidelined by potential illness, becomes a crucial player from Earth, working tirelessly to solve the mission’s technical problems. Harris’ Kranz, with his authoritative presence and iconic “Failure is not an option” mantra, epitomizes cool-headed leadership under extreme pressure.

Ron Howard’s direction here is masterful. He balances technical details with human drama with the finesse of a tightrope walker over a pit of lions. Even if you know the story’s outcome, Howard keeps you on the edge of your seat. The pacing is impeccable—every scene is crafted to build tension and anticipation. The legendary Dean Cundey’s cinematography complements Howard’s vision perfectly, capturing the vastness of space and the claustrophobic interiors of the spacecraft with equal skill. The zero-gravity sequences, achieved through innovative techniques like NASA’s KC-135 aircraft, add unparalleled authenticity. Cundey’s camera work pulls the audience into the astronauts’ experience, making you feel every jolt, every spin, every heartbeat.

The screenplay by William Broyles Jr. and Al Reinert is a tightly woven tapestry of technical jargon and human emotion. The dialogue crackles with authenticity, making complex technical details accessible without dumbing them down. The script also interweaves personal stories with the larger mission, paying homage to the astronauts’ families. Kathleen Quinlan’s portrayal of Marilyn Lovell, grappling with fear and uncertainty, provides a poignant counterpoint to the astronauts’ ordeal.

Apollo 13’s technical achievements are striking, particularly for the mid-90s. The special effects, blending practical techniques with early CGI, are impressive and contribute to the film’s immersive quality. The depiction of space travel, the malfunctioning spacecraft, and zero-gravity sequences are visually stunning. The attention to detail in the visual effects helps create a believable, engaging representation of space travel.

The late James Horner’s musical score is the final puzzle piece, enhancing the film’s emotional and dramatic impact. Horner’s music underscores key moments, adding a layer of grandeur and poignancy to the narrative. The score is both epic and intimate, perfectly matching the film’s tone and pacing. The sound design is equally meticulous. The recreation of ambient spacecraft sounds, communication delays, and the silence of space adds to the film’s authenticity. Combined with Horner’s score, the sound design enhances the storytelling, conveying the astronauts’ isolation and vulnerability.

At its core, Apollo 13 is a testament to resilience and teamwork. It celebrates human ingenuity and the collaborative spirit that defines space exploration. The film underscores the importance of collective effort, showcasing the unity between astronauts and mission control in the face of adversity. This theme of unity resonates deeply, providing a powerful emotional anchor. The film captures the fear, uncertainty, and hope experienced by all involved. The astronauts’ struggle for survival, coupled with the ground crew’s relentless problem-solving, creates a narrative that is both heart-wrenching and inspiring. The climax, featuring the tense re-entry and splashdown, is a masterclass in building suspense and delivering an emotional payoff. The relief and triumph of the successful return leave you breathless.

Apollo 13 isn’t just a film about a space mission gone wrong; it’s a story about the resilience of the human spirit. The film captures the essence of what it means to be human in the face of insurmountable odds. The astronauts aboard Apollo 13 were faced with the very real possibility of death, yet their determination to survive never wavered. The mission control team back on Earth worked tirelessly to bring them home, showcasing the power of teamwork and ingenuity.

The film also explores the personal sacrifices made by the astronauts and their families. Marilyn Lovell’s struggle to remain strong for her children while grappling with the fear of losing her husband adds a poignant layer to the narrative. It reminds us that the astronauts weren’t just heroes; they were husbands, fathers, and sons who left their loved ones behind to explore the unknown.

LEGACY

Apollo 13 was released on June 30, 1995, and opened number one at the box office. It held that spot for four weeks until Kevin Costner washed it to shore with the underappreciated Waterworld. It ended up grossing $355.2 million on its $52 million budget upon release, and it received critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including nine Academy Award nominations and two wins (Best Film Editing and Best Sound). Roger Ebert praised the film, saying: “This is a powerful story, one of the year’s best films, told with great clarity and remarkable technical detail, and acted without pumped-up histrionics.” Peter Travers from Rolling Stone also celebrated it by writing, “Howard lays off the manipulation to tell the true story of the near-fatal 1970 Apollo 13 mission in painstaking and lively detail. It’s easily Howard’s best film.” Looking back at Howard’s filmography, it’s hard not to disagree with Mr. Travers. Its success showcased the potential for true stories to captivate audiences and set a new standard for historical dramas. The film’s legacy extends beyond its awards, influencing subsequent portrayals of space missions in cinema and underscoring the appeal of true stories.

Now, let’s talk about the lasting impact on its stars. Tom Hanks, who delivered that unforgettable performance as Jim Lovell, didn’t just stop there. He took his fascination with space to another level. He produced and hosted the HBO miniseries From the Earth to the Moon in 1998, a comprehensive and thrilling recount of the Apollo missions. This project further cemented Hanks’ status as a passionate advocate for space exploration.

Gary Sinise wasn’t just playing an astronaut on screen. He went on to narrate numerous documentaries about space and aviation, including When We Left Earth: The NASA Missions and Magnificent Desolation: Walking on the Moon 3D. His voice became synonymous with space exploration, lending gravitas and authenticity to these projects. He later played a character with a questionable haircut who finally got to space in Mission to Mars in 2000. A few years later, he appeared in the pre-show segment for Epcot’s Mission: Space, aka the Ride that Will Ruin Your Day at Disney.

Revisiting Apollo 13 after nearly three decades reaffirms its status as a masterful piece of filmmaking. The combination of stellar performances, meticulous direction, and technical brilliance creates a compelling, inspirational narrative. If you haven’t seen it since the 90s, it’s time to revisit this masterpiece. The film’s historical accuracy, emotional depth, and technical excellence make it a timeless classic. Whether you’re a fan of space exploration, historical dramas, or simply great cinema, it is a film that deserves repeated viewings. So, get comfortable, grab some popcorn, and prepare to be transported back to 1970. This isn’t just a film; it’s an experience. And trust me, it’s one hell of a ride.